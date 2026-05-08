ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Cricket Team T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav And Wife Devisha Shetty Welcome Baby Girl

Hyderabad: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty welcomed a baby girl with a post on their Instagram handle. The congratulatory messages poured in from across the cricketing fraternity for the India skipper and his family. The couple tied the knot in July 2016 and celebrated their baby shower in March this year.

Suryakumar is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The star didn’t travel with the team to Raipur earlier this week due to family commitments around the birth of his child.

Surya took on the ‘X’ handle to make the announcement.

“With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl,” he wrote.

Amidst a disappointing season for the Mumbai Indians, the Yadav household has got a reason to celebrate.

Devisha has been a constant support for the right-handed batter throughout his journey of becoming the India captain from a domestic cricket regular.