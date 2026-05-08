Indian Cricket Team T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav And Wife Devisha Shetty Welcome Baby Girl
Suryakumar Yadav welcomed the baby girl with his wife, Devisha Shetty, on his Instagram handle.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty welcomed a baby girl with a post on their Instagram handle. The congratulatory messages poured in from across the cricketing fraternity for the India skipper and his family. The couple tied the knot in July 2016 and celebrated their baby shower in March this year.
Suryakumar is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The star didn’t travel with the team to Raipur earlier this week due to family commitments around the birth of his child.
Surya took on the ‘X’ handle to make the announcement.
“With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl,” he wrote.
Amidst a disappointing season for the Mumbai Indians, the Yadav household has got a reason to celebrate.
Devisha has been a constant support for the right-handed batter throughout his journey of becoming the India captain from a domestic cricket regular.
With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl 🩷🧿 pic.twitter.com/NlvE2tJdJw— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 7, 2026
Suryakumar’s poor form in the IPL
The MI batter has been going through a dismal IPL campaign so far. He has managed to amass only 195 runs with an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 145.52. Further, he has scored only one half-century in the tournament. Otherwise, a consistent performer in T20 cricket, the 35-year-old has been disappointing in the ongoing season.
Will Suryakumar play against RCB?
There is no official announcement around whether the Indian captain will play in the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10. However, the timing of the birth of the baby girl has made his presence in the team uncertain. Also, reports suggest that he stayed back while they travelled to Raipur for their next fixture.
Suryakumar captained Mumbai in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after regular skipper Hardik Pandya missed the game due to a back spasm.
MI chased 229 comfortably in the match, thanks to fifties from openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton and guiding the team to a huge chase.