Inspiring Tale Of Three Sisters Winning Gold In Taekwondo At The National Level
The triplets have repeatedly won medals in various competitions, but their parents are worried about their daughters' future due to a lack of money.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Since their birth, the parents have been fighting for their triplet daughters. First, to keep them alive. Then, to raise them healthy because they were born prematurely. Since the three were born together, they had various problems with their weight and physical structure. And so, on the advice of doctors, they started learning taekwondo. The aim was to make the three daughters physically capable. But today, they are excelling in the sport, winning gold in the national taekwondo competition year after year.
Winning a medal in a taekwondo competition
The 8th National Cadet Taekwondo Championship, organized by the Taekwondo Federation of India, recognized by the Olympic Association of India, was recently held in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The three daughters - Sucheta Chatterjee, Ranjita Chatterjee and Supreeta Chatterjee- participated in this competition. They carved out an impressive show, winning four medals. They won one silver medal and one bronze medal in individual and trio in Kyorgi and Poomse Taekwondo.
Low income of the father
The family lives in the Sanktoriya area, and the three sisters currently study in the 8th class in a government school. Along with their studies, they are also doing well in dancing, singing and taekwondo. However, the parents of these three sisters are anxious about their future, and the reason behind it is the low income of the father.
Their father, Bamaprasad Chatterjee, is a tutor by profession, and everyone in the area knows him as Rupam Sir. Mother, Sunetra Chatterjee, helps him run his coaching centre. Bamaprasad struggles to cover the expenses for his three daughters, which include their education, various Taekwondo clothing and equipment, going to different states for competitions, and their diet.
Appeal for help
The father of the three sisters, Bamaprasad, told ETV Bharat that a little help from any organisation in managing the finances of their daughters will make their future better.
"Their grandfather has already sold his property for the girls to play. I am somehow pulling it off. I don't know how it will go if they get the opportunity to play internationally in the future. I don't get any government help. A few friends came and stood by me. That's how it goes. If a kind-hearted organization stands by our girls, they can have a brighter future."
Sucheta said that they balance studies with their practice.
"We practice for about 6 hours every day. Besides, there is the pressure of studying. Class 9 is ahead. So, along with playing, we have to continue studying."
Support from school
Their mother, Sunetra Chatterjee, revealed that their school helps them a lot in pursuing the sport.
"When they were born, we couldn't figure out how to keep them alive. They were so underweight. We fought for a long time and slowly got them back to health. Now they are fighting on their own. I want the girls to reach even greater heights in the future. But behind everything, there is a huge support from the school. Starting from the headmistress of their school, all the other elders support them very well. Even though they can't go to school, they keep them ahead with various notes and reading materials,” he stated.