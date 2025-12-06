ETV Bharat / sports

Inspiring Tale Of Three Sisters Winning Gold In Taekwondo At The National Level

Hyderabad: Since their birth, the parents have been fighting for their triplet daughters. First, to keep them alive. Then, to raise them healthy because they were born prematurely. Since the three were born together, they had various problems with their weight and physical structure. And so, on the advice of doctors, they started learning taekwondo. The aim was to make the three daughters physically capable. But today, they are excelling in the sport, winning gold in the national taekwondo competition year after year.

The 8th National Cadet Taekwondo Championship, organized by the Taekwondo Federation of India, recognized by the Olympic Association of India, was recently held in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The three daughters - Sucheta Chatterjee, Ranjita Chatterjee and Supreeta Chatterjee- participated in this competition. They carved out an impressive show, winning four medals. They won one silver medal and one bronze medal in individual and trio in Kyorgi and Poomse Taekwondo.

Low income of the father

The family lives in the Sanktoriya area, and the three sisters currently study in the 8th class in a government school. Along with their studies, they are also doing well in dancing, singing and taekwondo. However, the parents of these three sisters are anxious about their future, and the reason behind it is the low income of the father.

Their father, Bamaprasad Chatterjee, is a tutor by profession, and everyone in the area knows him as Rupam Sir. Mother, Sunetra Chatterjee, helps him run his coaching centre. Bamaprasad struggles to cover the expenses for his three daughters, which include their education, various Taekwondo clothing and equipment, going to different states for competitions, and their diet.