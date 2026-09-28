ETV Bharat / sports

'Dream Not Yet Fulfilled': Asian Games Gold Medalist Shooter Suruchi Phogat

Jhajjar: Shooter Suruchi Phogat from Haryana's Jhajjar made the whole country proud when she stood on the top of the podium along with Kamaljeet Singh at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

20-year-old Suruchi said that her family's support and her hardwork played a viral role in her success. Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the felicitation function, the shooter recalled, "My father, Indra Singh, used to take me to Bhiwani, which is 100 kilometers away for years. Later, my father built a shooting range built at our home so that we did not waste any time. This helped me to practice for longer periods. This actually helped to prepare well."

Upon her return to India to India, she was given a grand welcome at the Sasroli village, where she resides. Jhajjar District Collector Varsha Khangwal felicitated Phogat and her kin.

She said that winning the gold medal at the Asian Games was definitely a matter of pride but her dream is not yet fulfilled. "My next objective is to win a gold medal for the country at the Olympics," she quipped.

Phogat intends to work hard consistently and strive to improve her performance. Asked what advice she would pass on to young shooters, pat came the reply, "Athletes should learn from their mistakes and keep working hard; goals can only be achieved through diligence and perseverance."

She also said that her mother also played a huge role in her success. She expressed gratitiude to her mother. "I was able to win a medal only because of my family's support and encouragement," she said.

Varsha Khangwal said Phogat's success serves as an inspiration for other athletes in the district. She congratulated Suruchi and her family, wishing her a bright future.