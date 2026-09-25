ETV Bharat / sports

Suruchi-Kamaljeet Script History At Asian Games With Gold In Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol

Hyderabad: The Indian pair of Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet etched their name in the history books at the shooting stage of the Asian Games.The duo won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and added second gold to India’s tally at the continental event. The Indian pair reached the top of the podium with a new Asian record by scoring a brilliant score of 484.6 points in the final.

Suruchi and Kamaljeet broke the record of 481.3 points set by Uzbekistan's Mukhammad Kamalov and Nigina Saidkulova last February. The duo maintained exceptional concentration and accuracy even under the intense pressure of the final, firing consecutive shots at the target to clinch the golden victory for India.

Medal winners and final score

The Indian team, which dominated the entire match, overcame a tough challenge from the South Korean players.