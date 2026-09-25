Suruchi-Kamaljeet Script History At Asian Games With Gold In Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol
The Indian pair broke the Asian record with a total of 484.6 in the mixed team 10m air pistol final.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian pair of Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet etched their name in the history books at the shooting stage of the Asian Games.The duo won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and added second gold to India’s tally at the continental event. The Indian pair reached the top of the podium with a new Asian record by scoring a brilliant score of 484.6 points in the final.
Suruchi and Kamaljeet broke the record of 481.3 points set by Uzbekistan's Mukhammad Kamalov and Nigina Saidkulova last February. The duo maintained exceptional concentration and accuracy even under the intense pressure of the final, firing consecutive shots at the target to clinch the golden victory for India.
🥇 GOLD FOR INDIA! 🇮🇳🎯🔥— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 25, 2026
Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh win GOLD in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2026!
🏆 Asian Games Champions!
🇮🇳 Second GOLD for Team India!#TeamIndia #Shooting #AsianGames2026 #IndiaSportsHub https://t.co/1PJL6JBzsd pic.twitter.com/tPPb4nGG8T
Medal winners and final score
The Indian team, which dominated the entire match, overcame a tough challenge from the South Korean players.
- Gold: India (Suruchi Inder Singh, Kamaljeet) – 484.6 points (New Asian record)
- Silver: South Korea (Suhyeon Hong, Gayun Choo) – 478.0
- Bronze: Iran (Vahid Golkhandan, Haniyeh Rostamian) – 415.8
- Fourth place: Indonesia (Darmoyo A, Prabowo M) – 349.4
Record in qualification round as well
The Indian pair also put up a brilliant performance in the qualifying round before the final. They scored 587 points ( with 29 inner 10s) to break the Asian Games qualification record. They made history by breaking the record of 577 points set by India's own Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.
ASIAN GAMES 2026 | Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet win Gold medal for India in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in Shooting pic.twitter.com/lrPADe4u9K— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026
Moreover, this qualifying score by Kamaljeet and Suruchi also matched the Asian record set by India's leading shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker in 2021.
The excellent consistency of both shooters helped India in the mixed team format. As India's victory with a new Asian record was officially confirmed on the electronic scoreboard, the Indian sports fans and shooting team in Nagoya were in a big celebration. This victory once again proves India's dominance and strength in precision shooting on the Asian sports stage.
India's medal tally at Asian Games 2026
India stands at the 12th position in the medal tally with a total of 19 medals (2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze). One gold and one silver were added to the medal count by the Indian shooters till the time of writing.