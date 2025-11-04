Diamond Jewellery And Solar Panels: India's World Cup Winning Team Rewarded For Their Historic Triumph
After winning the World Cup, diamond gifts and large cash prizes were announced for the Indian women's cricketers.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women's cricket team inked a landmark moment in women’s cricket by winning their maiden women’s World Cup title. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. created history by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final. After the triumph, the players are receiving praise from all over the country and internationally for this unprecedented achievement.
Meanwhile, Govind Dholakia, a prominent industrialist from Surat and a Rajya Sabha MP, has announced a special gift for the team that made everyone emotional. Dholakia, a diamond merchant, announced that each player on the team would be gifted diamond jewellery and solar panels.
Ahead of the Women's World Cup final, Govind Dholakia wrote a letter to BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla. In his letter, Dholakia wrote, "The Indian women's cricket team has performed exceptionally well in the World Cup so far. If our girls win the final and lift the trophy, I would like to gift diamond jewellery to all the team members. I would also like to install solar power panels in all their homes. May the lives of those who bring light to the nation also be filled with light."
Fulfilling promise
Govind Dholakia has fulfilled his promise following the Indian women's team's victory. He had announced on social media that he would soon be gifting diamond jewellery and solar panels to everyone. Dholakia, the founder of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Private Limited, has been in the news several times before for giving such extravagant gifts. On festivals and special occasions, he attracts attention by giving expensive gifts like cars and houses to his employees.
Bumper prize from BCCI
The BCCI has also given a huge gift to the team that won the first World Cup. The BCCI announced a reward of ₹51 crore for the team that won by 52 runs. The information was given by Devjit Saikia, and the BCCI officially confirmed it with a post. Along with this, almost every player from each state has been announced to receive crores of rupees as a reward from their respective state governments. Many other players, including Deepti Sharma (Uttar Pradesh), Kranti Gaur (Madhya Pradesh), and Renuka Singh Thakur (Himachal Pradesh), have also received substantial prize money.