Diamond Jewellery And Solar Panels: India's World Cup Winning Team Rewarded For Their Historic Triumph

Hyderabad: The Indian women's cricket team inked a landmark moment in women’s cricket by winning their maiden women’s World Cup title. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. created history by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final. After the triumph, the players are receiving praise from all over the country and internationally for this unprecedented achievement.

Meanwhile, Govind Dholakia, a prominent industrialist from Surat and a Rajya Sabha MP, has announced a special gift for the team that made everyone emotional. Dholakia, a diamond merchant, announced that each player on the team would be gifted diamond jewellery and solar panels.

Ahead of the Women's World Cup final, Govind Dholakia wrote a letter to BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla. In his letter, Dholakia wrote, "The Indian women's cricket team has performed exceptionally well in the World Cup so far. If our girls win the final and lift the trophy, I would like to gift diamond jewellery to all the team members. I would also like to install solar power panels in all their homes. May the lives of those who bring light to the nation also be filled with light."