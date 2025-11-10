ETV Bharat / sports

‘These Shameless People Are Using Your Win ...’: Sunil Gavaskar Warns India Women Cricketers

Hyderabad: November 2 will be forever etched in the annals of cricket history. The Indian women's team put an end to the long wait of winning their first World Cup title in the tournament's history of 52 years. After years of coming close to the title (reaching finals in 2005, 2017 and 2020), Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. finally clinched the silverware and created history. The Indian team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the Women’s World Cup 2025 to win the tournament.

The historic moment sparked celebrations across the country, and the Indian women instantly became heroes and role models. They inspired a lot of young cricketers with their success story. BCCI announced a cash reward of 51 crores. In addition to the reward of 40 crore rupees by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Just a word of caution to the girls. Please don't get disappointed if some of the promised awards don’t come to you. In India, advertisers, brands and individuals are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try and get free publicity for themselves on the shoulders of the winners,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.