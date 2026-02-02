ETV Bharat / sports

‘They Might Change Their Stance’: Sunil Gavaskar Reacts To Pakistan’s Boycott Of India Match

Hyderabad: Cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar didn’t hold back his words while assessing Pakistan's boycott of the India match in the T20 World Cup 2026 and said that Pakistan might take u-turn from their decision. He suggested that just like their retired cricketers, who frequently reverse the decision, Pakistan might change their stance regarding the boycott as well.

Gavaskar didn’t mince his words while speaking on Aaj Tak and took a swipe at Pakistan, saying the board might reverse their decision just like cricketers reverse the decision of retirement.

“I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance,” the former India cricketer said.

“What’s new in this? We all know Pakistan cricketers retire and then, four days later, take back their retirement, saying ‘our fans told us to play more’. This might happen again,” Gavaskar said.

India and Pakistan were scheduled to play in the league stage of the tournament against each other in Colombo on February 15. However, the Pakistan government announced on Sunday that they won’t play the match against India.