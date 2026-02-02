‘They Might Change Their Stance’: Sunil Gavaskar Reacts To Pakistan’s Boycott Of India Match
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has taken a dig at the Pakistan cricketers after the country announced not playing India in the T20 World Cup.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar didn’t hold back his words while assessing Pakistan's boycott of the India match in the T20 World Cup 2026 and said that Pakistan might take u-turn from their decision. He suggested that just like their retired cricketers, who frequently reverse the decision, Pakistan might change their stance regarding the boycott as well.
Gavaskar didn’t mince his words while speaking on Aaj Tak and took a swipe at Pakistan, saying the board might reverse their decision just like cricketers reverse the decision of retirement.
“I think in the next four or five days, when reactions start pouring in from across the world and even from their former players, there is a possibility that Pakistan will change their stance,” the former India cricketer said.
“What’s new in this? We all know Pakistan cricketers retire and then, four days later, take back their retirement, saying ‘our fans told us to play more’. This might happen again,” Gavaskar said.
India and Pakistan were scheduled to play in the league stage of the tournament against each other in Colombo on February 15. However, the Pakistan government announced on Sunday that they won’t play the match against India.
Official statement from ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC), the cricket governing body, said on Sunday that Pakistan's decision to selectively participate in the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and boycott its Group A clash against India undermines the integrity of global cricket and could have long-term consequences for the sport in the country. The ICC also said it was still awaiting official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the participation.
ICC issues statement on ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026
Says, " the icc notes the statement that the government of pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the icc men's t20 world cup 2026... the icc hopes that the pcb… pic.twitter.com/ozxCqB1Fom
"The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. While the ICC awaits official communication from PCB, this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule," the governing body said in an official statement.
Possible sanctions for Pakistan
Several reports have emerged with a claim that Pakistan might face severe sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Their revenue share from ICC might be frozen; there are talks about the ban of overseas players from participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Also, the team might be barred from a few international competitions.