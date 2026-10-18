Sunil Gavaskar Advises India To Stop Looking For Hardik Pandya’s Like To Like Replacement After Bengaluru T20I
Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Hardik Pandya's place in the Indian team is irreplaceable. .
Published : October 18, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come up with advice for the Indian team after the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies ended 2-2. The series ended in a draw as the fifth and last T20I in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain.
The Indian team has been missing the services of Hardik Pandya as he has been away from the national side since last year. The all-rounder is recovering from multiple issues currently. In his absence, India has been on the lookout for his replacement. However, the former Indian cricketer has suggested that India should not look for a direct replacement for the all-rounder.
Gavaskar has opined that the Indian team should stop searching for a direct replacement for Hardik Pandya. Instead, he said that the team should look for players who can deliver different results while retaining a strong bowling attack.
Sunil Gavaskar on Hardik Pandya – He is irreplaceable, stop searching for a direct replacement Sunil Gavaskar said: "We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can't find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job. Naman Dhir is doing that job. He's bowling his overs well, and look at the way he batted in this game. The moment you go with batting up to number eight, you weaken your bowling, and that's where you get beaten."— Cricket Hub (@Anurag9793) October 18, 2026
"We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can't find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job," Gavaskar said on JioStar.
Gavaskar further pointed out that Naman Dhir can pull off a similar job after he played an unbeaten knock of 24 runs off six balls in the fifth T20I.
"Naman Dhir is doing that job. He's bowling his overs well, and look at the way he batted in this game," he said, referring to Dhir's unbeaten six-ball 24 in the rain-hit series decider, in which only 7.4 overs of play were possible.
Gavaskar further suggested that India should opt to include four bowlers in their playing XI.
"The takeaway from the series is that, in their bowling, they have to play with at least four regular bowlers. A fifth bowler and a sixth can be your all-rounders, somebody who can bat as well. Somebody like a Naman Dhir, who's more of a batter but who can come in and bowl two or three overs. Axar Patel, who can bowl his four overs,” he added.
Gavaskar also said that the spin options preferred by the Indian team management should be backed; otherwise, they would lose their confidence.
"They may or may not be part of the playing XI regularly, but they are there in the larger setup. That is the message that needs to be communicated to the spinners, especially because they can lose confidence pretty quickly in a shorter format," he said.