ETV Bharat / sports

Sunil Gavaskar Advises India To Stop Looking For Hardik Pandya’s Like To Like Replacement After Bengaluru T20I

File photo: Sunil Gavaskar ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come up with advice for the Indian team after the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies ended 2-2. The series ended in a draw as the fifth and last T20I in Bengaluru was washed out due to rain.

The Indian team has been missing the services of Hardik Pandya as he has been away from the national side since last year. The all-rounder is recovering from multiple issues currently. In his absence, India has been on the lookout for his replacement. However, the former Indian cricketer has suggested that India should not look for a direct replacement for the all-rounder.

Gavaskar has opined that the Indian team should stop searching for a direct replacement for Hardik Pandya. Instead, he said that the team should look for players who can deliver different results while retaining a strong bowling attack. "We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can't find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job," Gavaskar said on JioStar. Gavaskar further pointed out that Naman Dhir can pull off a similar job after he played an unbeaten knock of 24 runs off six balls in the fifth T20I.