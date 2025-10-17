ETV Bharat / sports

India Beat Fighting Malaysia 2-1 To Enter Sultan Of Johor Cup Final

Johor Bahru (Malaysia): India defeated hosts Malaysia 2-1 in their last group game to progress to the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup junior men's hockey tournament here on Friday.

India converted two penalty corners through Gurjot Singh (22nd minute) and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (48th) to secure the win and set up a summit clash against Australia on Saturday.

Malaysia's goal was scored by Naaveenesh Panicker in the 43rd minute.

It was India's record eighth final at the Sultan of Johor Cup out of 12 appearances.

Both the teams were sloppy to start off as they found the wet conditions difficult to negotiate after the match started late due to rain.

Initially, India tried to catch Malaysia off guard through long aerial balls but the ploy didn't pay much dividends.

With the pitch becoming better, India started the second quarter on an aggressive note and won two back-to-back penalty corners. They came close to taking the lead on one occasion but were denied first by Malaysian goalkeeper Haziq Hairul and then by the crossbar from Araijeet Hundal's rebound hit.