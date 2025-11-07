ETV Bharat / sports

Success Of Women’s Cricket World Cup Demonstrates Cricket’s Potential For Growth: ICC Board

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has approved a series of strategic measures designed to accelerate the global growth of cricket, strengthen the women’s game, and reinforce the ICC’s long-term development strategy.

An official release issued on Friday evening said, "The ICC reaffirmed its commitment to the growth of Women’s Cricket and heralded the success of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India as testament to its long-standing faith in the Women’s game."

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lifted their maiden ICC ODI Cricket World Cup after beating South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

"Nearly 300,000 fans watched the event in stadia, breaking the record for tournament attendance for any women’s Cricket event. The tournament also witnessed viewership growth and new records being set for on-screen audiences across the world, with nearly 500 million viewers in India. The ICC board, keen to build on the success of the event, agreed to expand the next edition of the tournament to 10 teams (from eight teams in 2025)," the ICC said.

According to the release, the Board reviewed the ICC’s ongoing engagement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28), as cricket deepens its footprint in the global multisport landscape.