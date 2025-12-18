ETV Bharat / sports

Struggles To Spotlight: Vishal Nishad's Journey From Gorakhpur To IPL

Vishal Nishad in action ( Instagram/Vishal Nishad )

By Mukesh Panday Gorakhpur: Vishal Nishad, who once played cricket on village streets and unkempt fields of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, will now showcase his talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Vishal (21), who hails from a humble family, has been bought by the Punjab Kings team in the IPL for a base price of Rs 30 lakh. His selection in the league has brought immense joy not only to his family but also to the entire village. His journey from a small village to the IPL is no less than a movie story. Vishal is a resident of Jangal Ayodhya Prasad village in the Khorabar police station area, located 15 km from the district headquarters. His father, Umesh Kumar Nishad, is a mason, and his mother, Sunita, is a housewife. Umesh Kumar has worked hard to bring Vishal to this point. He said that Vishal used to play cricket in the village fields as a child and also helped him with his work. “Vishal’s hard work over the past four years has allowed him to make a name for himself at the national level. This was made possible by the encouragement of his friends and neighbours and the selfless, free dedication of his coach,” said Umesh. Coach’s contribution to Vishal’s success