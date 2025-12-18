Struggles To Spotlight: Vishal Nishad's Journey From Gorakhpur To IPL
Vishal Nishad’s inspiring journey to the Punjab Kings' IPL team is fueled by hard work, family support, and dedicated coaching in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
By Mukesh Panday
Gorakhpur: Vishal Nishad, who once played cricket on village streets and unkempt fields of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, will now showcase his talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Vishal (21), who hails from a humble family, has been bought by the Punjab Kings team in the IPL for a base price of Rs 30 lakh. His selection in the league has brought immense joy not only to his family but also to the entire village. His journey from a small village to the IPL is no less than a movie story.
Vishal is a resident of Jangal Ayodhya Prasad village in the Khorabar police station area, located 15 km from the district headquarters. His father, Umesh Kumar Nishad, is a mason, and his mother, Sunita, is a housewife.
Umesh Kumar has worked hard to bring Vishal to this point. He said that Vishal used to play cricket in the village fields as a child and also helped him with his work.
“Vishal’s hard work over the past four years has allowed him to make a name for himself at the national level. This was made possible by the encouragement of his friends and neighbours and the selfless, free dedication of his coach,” said Umesh.
Coach’s contribution to Vishal’s success
Coach Kalyan Singh provided Vishal with free training, as he would offer free coaching at the cricket academy of a public school in the city. Vishal, a left-arm spinner, honed his bowling skills there and dreamt of taking the wickets of international cricketers, Umesh said.
“Kalyan, a former Under-19 player, later sent Vishal for better training in Kanpur after coaching him at his level. After training at the Kanpur Cricket Academy, Vishal became part of the UP T-20 Premier League,” his father said.
Vishal is the youngest of his parents’ four children. He has two elder brothers and one sister.
'God rewards us': Vishal's mother
Vishal’s mother, Sunita Devi, said that she took great care of her son’s diet, feeding him milk, yoghurt, and whatever else she could afford. “Vishal prefers non-vegetarian food. It was a great blessing from God that, despite our poverty, we have been given such immense joy through his success,” she said.
His friend Baliram, who played cricket with him, said he was very happy with Vishal’s success. “When Vishal played well, we encouraged him. We would be even happier if Vishal played for the Indian cricket team. Despite living in poverty, Vishal’s parents never let it hinder him and gave him their full support,” he said.
Magical performance in UP T-20
According to Vishal’s coach, Kalyan, he recently played for the Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T-20 league and took eight wickets in four matches, including that of Nitish Rana. “Vishal’s magical bowling caught the attention of experts. Since then, it appeared that he would soon become part of an IPL team,” he said.
Vishal also has a large following on social media, with more than 9,000 followers. He shared his happiness about being selected for the Punjab Kings on his social media accounts and also thanked the franchise.
