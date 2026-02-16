ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Added To Australia Squad As Hazlewood’s Replacement

Hyderabad: Steven Smith has been officially added to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad for the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2026 edition. The right-handed batter will replace Josh Hazlewood in the squad. With Smith added to the squad, he will be available to face Sri Lanka on Monday evening.

Smith was flown over to add him to the team as cover after Mitchell Marsh suffered testicular bleeding after a blow to the groin ahead of Australia's opening clash against Ireland. He arrived to travel with the squad to Pallekele, where they will play their last two fixtures of the tournament.

He also trained with the team ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, but it is yet to be confirmed whether he will feature in the match or not. Marsh is recovering from his injury, while Marcus Stoinis has been cleared of serious injury after suffering a blow on his hand in his follow-through against Zimbabwe.