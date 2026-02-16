T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith Added To Australia Squad As Hazlewood’s Replacement
Australia have added Steve Smith to their squad in place of Josh Hazlewood for the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Steven Smith has been officially added to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad for the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2026 edition. The right-handed batter will replace Josh Hazlewood in the squad. With Smith added to the squad, he will be available to face Sri Lanka on Monday evening.
Smith was flown over to add him to the team as cover after Mitchell Marsh suffered testicular bleeding after a blow to the groin ahead of Australia's opening clash against Ireland. He arrived to travel with the squad to Pallekele, where they will play their last two fixtures of the tournament.
He also trained with the team ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, but it is yet to be confirmed whether he will feature in the match or not. Marsh is recovering from his injury, while Marcus Stoinis has been cleared of serious injury after suffering a blow on his hand in his follow-through against Zimbabwe.
🚨 IT'S HAPPENING! #T20WorldCup— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 16, 2026
Just hours before tonight's must-win match against Sri Lanka too
READ: https://t.co/9WVaee2CVD pic.twitter.com/Z22V72JxIl
Selector Tony Deodemaide made the announcement regarding the selection.
"ICC regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated at least one day prior to a match," selector Tony Dodemaide said. "With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he [Smith] is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required."
Smith last played in T20Is in February 2024 but was in brilliant form in the Big Bash League (BBL). He amassed 299 runs at 59.80 with a strike rate of 167.97 in the tournament, and his form triggered the discussion around Smith’s return to the national T20I side. However, he was not added to the World Cup squad, and the selectors went in with Matt Renshaw in place of Matt Short.
Smith averages 24.86 with a strike rate of 125.45 in T20Is. However, he has an average of 49.73 and a strike rate of 156.19 in the leagues and franchises since Australia. The Australian side will play against Sri Lanka in Kandy.