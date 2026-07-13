ETV Bharat / sports

CSK Suffer Setback Ahead Of IPL 2027; Stephen Fleming Parts Ways With Franchise

"On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team's legacy."

"Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence,” Rupa was quoted in a CSK press release.

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings have suffered a setback ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season to be held next year. The team has ended a 18-year-old association with former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming, who was working as their head coach. The five-time IPL champions made the announcement with a social media post.

Fleming first joined the franchise as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as the head coach next year. From 2009 to 2026, Fleming was with the franchise as the head coach, and the team won five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles during his tenure. During his tenure, CSK reached the playoffs in 12 teams and established themselves as one of the most consistent teams.

Fleming has also coached the Super Kings teams in the SA20 and the MLC. In SA20, Joburg Super Kings has made it into the playoffs in all four editions so far. Super Kings team also reached the first three editions of the MLC.

Fleming reflected on his association with the sport.

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved," Fleming said.

"Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come."