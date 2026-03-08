Start Date For IPL 2026 Revealed As Broadcasters Make Big Announcement
Broadcasters Star Sports announced the start date for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Hyderabad: The official announcement for the start date of the IPL 2026 has been made, and the tournament will start from March 28, according to a post released by the Star Sports ‘X’ handle. The season is set to start from March, and the mini auction for the IPL was held last year in December in Jeddah.
The full schedule for the season has not been revealed yet, but the tournament will give some buffer time for the players participating in the World Cup to prepare for the IPL 2026. The IPL organising committee will reveal the tournament schedule soon.
Why is the schedule being delayed?
According to the media reports, the Assembly elections are set to be held in five states, which is delaying the announcement of the IPL schedule. The dates for the assembly elections in three states where IPL matches are being held are yet to be announced, which are namely Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
Kolkata (in West Bengal) and Chennai (in Tamil Nadu) are the home grounds of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively, while Guwahati is the other venue for Rajasthan Royals. The broadcasters have now announced the dates, but the audience might have to wait for the schedule. It is believed that the schedule could be announced in the next few days.
RCB to defend their title
After winning their maiden title in the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will gear up to defend the title. Also, RCB will play five of their matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after getting permission from the Karnataka State Cricket Association.
Which stadium will host the tournament opener?
KSCA President Venaktesh Prasad has stated that the first and last matches of the tournament will be hosted by the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Also, one playoff game will be hosted at the venue. He had said this to the media after a meeting with the state government officials.