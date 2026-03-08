ETV Bharat / sports

Start Date For IPL 2026 Revealed As Broadcasters Make Big Announcement

Hyderabad: The official announcement for the start date of the IPL 2026 has been made, and the tournament will start from March 28, according to a post released by the Star Sports ‘X’ handle. The season is set to start from March, and the mini auction for the IPL was held last year in December in Jeddah.

The full schedule for the season has not been revealed yet, but the tournament will give some buffer time for the players participating in the World Cup to prepare for the IPL 2026. The IPL organising committee will reveal the tournament schedule soon.

Why is the schedule being delayed?

According to the media reports, the Assembly elections are set to be held in five states, which is delaying the announcement of the IPL schedule. The dates for the assembly elections in three states where IPL matches are being held are yet to be announced, which are namely Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.