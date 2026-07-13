ETV Bharat / sports

Puri's Star Martial Arts Athlete Looks For Resources To Achieve More

Bhubaneswar: Displaying a strong will and courage, a youngster from Kanas block of Puri has emerged as a star martial arts player. Amareshwar Swain has won a gold and a silver medal with his brilliant performance at the prestigious South Asian Jujitsu Championship-2026 held in Sri Lanka bringing glory to his state and the nation. Behind his success lies the story of a big sacrifice made by his father.

Amareshwar got interested in this sport at the young age of six after hearing the story of world-famous martial arts legend Bruce Lee from his grandfather. From that day onwards, he chose it as his career. After passing Class X, he gave up his studies and devoted himself completely to martial arts training.

Amareshwar said, "I took up martial arts under the inspiration of my grandfather, which has given me success at the international level today. I am struggling to move forward without encouragement and support. My goal is to play in the Asian Games, but money is a barrier."

Behind Amareshwar's success lies the heartbreaking struggle of his family. It was not easy for an ordinary farmer to fulfill his son's dream. It was after selling the farmland that his father sent Amareshwar abroad for training. He always remembers this sacrifice of his father with respect.