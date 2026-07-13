Puri's Star Martial Arts Athlete Looks For Resources To Achieve More
Behind Amareshwar Swain's success lay the story of a big sacrifice by his father, who sold off the family's farmland.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Displaying a strong will and courage, a youngster from Kanas block of Puri has emerged as a star martial arts player. Amareshwar Swain has won a gold and a silver medal with his brilliant performance at the prestigious South Asian Jujitsu Championship-2026 held in Sri Lanka bringing glory to his state and the nation. Behind his success lies the story of a big sacrifice made by his father.
Amareshwar got interested in this sport at the young age of six after hearing the story of world-famous martial arts legend Bruce Lee from his grandfather. From that day onwards, he chose it as his career. After passing Class X, he gave up his studies and devoted himself completely to martial arts training.
Amareshwar said, "I took up martial arts under the inspiration of my grandfather, which has given me success at the international level today. I am struggling to move forward without encouragement and support. My goal is to play in the Asian Games, but money is a barrier."
Behind Amareshwar's success lies the heartbreaking struggle of his family. It was not easy for an ordinary farmer to fulfill his son's dream. It was after selling the farmland that his father sent Amareshwar abroad for training. He always remembers this sacrifice of his father with respect.
"My father is a farmer. Our family runs on the income he earns from farming. Seeing my interest in sports, he sold his farmland and sent me abroad. I will never forget that day," Amareshwar said.
Since Odisha lacks the necessary training facilities for jujitsu, Amareshwar has to travel to cities like Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to train. The Kalinga Stadium also lacks the necessary infrastructure for the sport.
Even though Amareshwar has won a total of 15 medals at the national and international levels, he is deprived of government support. He claims to have met the Sports Minister but has not received any support. He is going through a financial hardship as he has no job.
"Due to lack of funds, I am not able to take the necessary training to perform well. If I get some government assistance, I can perform even better. Despite national and international success, there are no employment opportunities which is an obstacle to further progress. I have applied for employment but I have not got any results,” he said while underlining that he is not going to give up even in the face of paucity of funds.
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