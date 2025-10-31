Indian Stalwarts Including Rohit, Tendulkar and Ganguly Hail Indian Women’s Team After Their Historic Win
Star Indian cricketers congratulated the Indian women’s team after their historic win over Australia in the World Cup semifinal.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women’s cricket team defeated seven-time champions Australia in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025 to enter the final of the tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 127 runs to help the team chase 339, was seen getting emotional after taking the national side over the finish line.
In response to Australia’s total of 338 from 49.5 overs, India scored 341 runs with nine balls to spare and completed the highest successful chase in the Women’s ODIs. After their historic victory over Australia, many star cricketers, including Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, congratulated the team.
There are wins that go beyond numbers on a scoreboard. This was one of them.— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 30, 2025
Under pressure, with the world watching @ImHarmanpreet played with the calm and conviction of a true leader while @JemiRodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime!
This… pic.twitter.com/CdAwK07sCT
Sachin Tendulkar praised the duo of Jemimah and Harmanpreet for leading from the front.
“Well done, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur for leading from the front. Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma, you kept the game alive with the ball,” he wrote on his ‘X’ handle.
Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also congratulated the team through their Instagram handles.
It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance girls 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ox0Mg0hbEt— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 30, 2025
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that the victory against Australia goes beyond the scoreboard.
“There are wins that go beyond numbers on a scoreboard. This was one of them. Under pressure, with the world watching, Harmanpreet Kaur played with the calm and conviction of a true leader while Jemimah Rodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime,” he wrote on his social media handle.
Such a pleasure watching this chase by @BCCIWomen with calmness & composure. Just too good from Jemimah Rodrigues & Harmanpreet Kaur. That cameo from Richa ghosh was crucial. pic.twitter.com/FplSiTrGtV— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 30, 2025
The contest also saw multiple records being broken, and India’s triumph also ensured that the tournament will get a new champion. India have reached the final twice earlier, while South Africa have made it to the final for the first time in the history of the tournament.
Incredible chase by #TeamIndia to knock-out the Aussies and end their win streak. Just the perfect chase against the mightiest of oppositions. Congratulations!— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 30, 2025
It’s India v Proteas in the #CWC25Final once again. And we will have a new Champion. 🏆 🇿🇦 🇮🇳 https://t.co/vOmE8oS5F8