Indian Stalwarts Including Rohit, Tendulkar and Ganguly Hail Indian Women’s Team After Their Historic Win

India team celebrate after defeating Australia to qualify for the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup ODI at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s cricket team defeated seven-time champions Australia in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025 to enter the final of the tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 127 runs to help the team chase 339, was seen getting emotional after taking the national side over the finish line. In response to Australia’s total of 338 from 49.5 overs, India scored 341 runs with nine balls to spare and completed the highest successful chase in the Women’s ODIs. After their historic victory over Australia, many star cricketers, including Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, congratulated the team. Sachin Tendulkar praised the duo of Jemimah and Harmanpreet for leading from the front.