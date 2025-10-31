ETV Bharat / sports

Indian Stalwarts Including Rohit, Tendulkar and Ganguly Hail Indian Women’s Team After Their Historic Win

Star Indian cricketers congratulated the Indian women’s team after their historic win over Australia in the World Cup semifinal.

India team celebrate after defeating Australia to qualify for the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup ODI at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 31, 2025 at 11:05 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian women’s cricket team defeated seven-time champions Australia in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025 to enter the final of the tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 127 runs to help the team chase 339, was seen getting emotional after taking the national side over the finish line.

In response to Australia’s total of 338 from 49.5 overs, India scored 341 runs with nine balls to spare and completed the highest successful chase in the Women’s ODIs. After their historic victory over Australia, many star cricketers, including Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, congratulated the team.

Sachin Tendulkar praised the duo of Jemimah and Harmanpreet for leading from the front.

“Well done, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur for leading from the front. Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma, you kept the game alive with the ball,” he wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also congratulated the team through their Instagram handles.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh said that the victory against Australia goes beyond the scoreboard.

“There are wins that go beyond numbers on a scoreboard. This was one of them. Under pressure, with the world watching, Harmanpreet Kaur played with the calm and conviction of a true leader while Jemimah Rodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime,” he wrote on his social media handle.

The contest also saw multiple records being broken, and India’s triumph also ensured that the tournament will get a new champion. India have reached the final twice earlier, while South Africa have made it to the final for the first time in the history of the tournament.

