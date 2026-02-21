ETV Bharat / sports

Brazil Legend Neymar Hints At Retirement By End Of 2026

Hyderabad: Star Brazilian footballer Neymar’s career has included great achievements along with some bad performances. The 34-year-old is now thinking about what comes next, and he has also hinted at his retirement from the sport by the end of the year.

Neymar said that the current season will be extremely important for him, considering the World Cup is set to be played in June-July 2026.

"I don't know what will happen from now on, I don't know about next year," he told Brazilian online channel Caze.

"It may be that when December comes, I'll want to retire. I'm living year to year now. This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it’s a World Cup year, and for me too. So it’s a huge challenge,” he stated.