Brazil Legend Neymar Hints At Retirement By End Of 2026
Brazilian star Neymar has hinted at retirement from his professional career by the end of 2026.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star Brazilian footballer Neymar’s career has included great achievements along with some bad performances. The 34-year-old is now thinking about what comes next, and he has also hinted at his retirement from the sport by the end of the year.
Neymar said that the current season will be extremely important for him, considering the World Cup is set to be played in June-July 2026.
"I don't know what will happen from now on, I don't know about next year," he told Brazilian online channel Caze.
"It may be that when December comes, I'll want to retire. I'm living year to year now. This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it’s a World Cup year, and for me too. So it’s a huge challenge,” he stated.
Before hanging up his boots, Neymar wants to help the national side lift the World Cup trophy. The timing is crucial for Neymar as he has been struggling to regain his rhythm after a serious knee injury. After featuring for elite clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he now plays for Santos in Brazil.
Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023 after he suffered a major knee injury during the match against Uruguay. Also, after returning to his boyhood club Santos, Neymar’s first season was disrupted after a knee procedure in December.
Neymar is Brazil’s top scorer with 79 goals, surpassing Pele. However, he has not been recalled to the national side since Carlo Ancelotti took charge of the national team.
Neymar in the FIFA World Cup
Neymar has played a total of three World Cups so far. He played his first marquee event in 2014, scoring four goals and was the joint-third top scorer of the competition alongside his club teammate Lionel Messi and Dutch forward Robin van Persie. He also managed to score twice during the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. In the tournament history, he has scored eight goals from 13 matches.
Brazil won eight matches out of 13, while four ended in draws. They suffered only one defeat in the regulation time against Germany by 7-1 in the 2014 semi-final.