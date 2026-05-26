End Of An Era At French Open: Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils Bid Farewell To Tournament
The Swiss star won his only title at the French Open in 2015, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic's career Grand Slam was delayed by a year in 2015, and the reason was Stan Wawrinka. The Swiss tennis star won his first and only Roland Garros title by defeating the Serbian legend in the French Open final that year. Despite winning two more Grand Slams in his career, Roger Federer's compatriot keeps his French Open title victory above all else. Wawrinka entered the French Open for the last time in his career on Monday as he bid farewell to his career at the Roland Garros.
It was Wawrinka’s last appearance in the French Open as he has already announced that he will retire at the end of the current season. As a result, this was his last participation in the French Open. At the same venue where he had the most memorable victory of his career by defeating Djokovic 11 years ago, Wawrinka lost in the first round. The 41-year-old star lost to Jesper de Jong in sets of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Dutch rival defeated the former world number three in just over three hours.
Stan's last moments at Roland-Garros 🥹 #RolandGarros @stanwawrinka pic.twitter.com/vrvQ0QlZgH— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2026
Wawrinka will play the final match of his professional career at the Louis Indoors tournament in October. The Swiss player was seen emotional as he bid farewell to the venue that gave him the best match of his career.
Wawrinka said with tears in his eyes, "It's very difficult to choose. But I would put Roland Garros above all for that final against Djokovic. He was number one at that moment. I think that was the best match of my life."
Before the 2015 French Open, Wawrinka won his first major at the 2014 Australian Open. Later, he won the 2016 US Open title, adding his third Grand Slam to his trophy cabinet. It is worth noting that the Swiss star also won the 2016 US Open title by defeating Djokovic.
From 2005 to 2026: 19 Roland-Garros appearances, countless memories.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2026
Merci La Monf 🧡 pic.twitter.com/xpSj5Mv4YY
Gael Monfils lost to an opponent 14 years younger than him by 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-0 in the form of Hugo Gaston. He was joined by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon in a heartfelt ceremony.