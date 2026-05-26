ETV Bharat / sports

End Of An Era At French Open: Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils Bid Farewell To Tournament

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses for a picture after the first round men's singles tennis match against Jesper De Jong ( AP )

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic's career Grand Slam was delayed by a year in 2015, and the reason was Stan Wawrinka. The Swiss tennis star won his first and only Roland Garros title by defeating the Serbian legend in the French Open final that year. Despite winning two more Grand Slams in his career, Roger Federer's compatriot keeps his French Open title victory above all else. Wawrinka entered the French Open for the last time in his career on Monday as he bid farewell to his career at the Roland Garros. It was Wawrinka’s last appearance in the French Open as he has already announced that he will retire at the end of the current season. As a result, this was his last participation in the French Open. At the same venue where he had the most memorable victory of his career by defeating Djokovic 11 years ago, Wawrinka lost in the first round. The 41-year-old star lost to Jesper de Jong in sets of 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Dutch rival defeated the former world number three in just over three hours.