ETV Bharat / sports

Stalin Unveils FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Trophy In Chennai

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 will be held from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

Stalin Unveils FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Trophy In Chennai
Unveiling of trophy at an event in the Secretariat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 5, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the trophy and logo for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 at an event in the Secretariat in Chennai.

The event was graced by deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, chief secretary Muruganandam, additional chief secretary of youth welfare and sports development department Athulya Mishra, member secretary of Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Meghnatha Reddy, Hockey Association of India president Dilip Tirkey, secretary Bhola Nath Singh, treasurer Shekhar Manoharan and others.

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 will be held in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10, marking the first time the tournament will feature 24 teams. The matches will be held at both the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Hockey Stadium in Madurai.

In the tournament, participant teams from 24 countries, including India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, China and South Africa, will be divided into six groups. After Pakistan withdrew from the series, Oman team has been given the opportunity to play.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated a total of Rs 44.36 crore for the tournament. The event will be organised by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and Hockey India.

Participating Teams

Group A - Germany, South Africa, Canada and Ireland

Group B - India, Chile, Switzerland and Oman

Group C - Argentina, New Zealand, Japan and China

Group D - Spain, Belgium, Egypt and Namibia

Group E - Netherlands, Malaysia, England and Austria

Group F - France, Australia, Korea and Bangladesh.

Also Read

  1. Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final: Date, Time And India vs South Korea Live Streaming Details
  2. TMC Leader On Australian Cricketers Molestation Case: 'Deeply Shameful', Despite 'Double Engine' Govt...'

TAGGED:

FIH HOCKEY MENS JUNIOR WORLD CUP
M K STALIN
TAMIL NADU SPORTS DEVELOPMENT
STALIN UNVEILS TROPHY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.