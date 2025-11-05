ETV Bharat / sports

Stalin Unveils FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 Trophy In Chennai

Unveiling of trophy at an event in the Secretariat ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the trophy and logo for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 at an event in the Secretariat in Chennai.

The event was graced by deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, chief secretary Muruganandam, additional chief secretary of youth welfare and sports development department Athulya Mishra, member secretary of Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Meghnatha Reddy, Hockey Association of India president Dilip Tirkey, secretary Bhola Nath Singh, treasurer Shekhar Manoharan and others.

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 will be held in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10, marking the first time the tournament will feature 24 teams. The matches will be held at both the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority Hockey Stadium in Madurai.

In the tournament, participant teams from 24 countries, including India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands, China and South Africa, will be divided into six groups. After Pakistan withdrew from the series, Oman team has been given the opportunity to play.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated a total of Rs 44.36 crore for the tournament. The event will be organised by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and Hockey India.

Participating Teams