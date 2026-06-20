ETV Bharat / sports

Stage Set For Inaugural TG T20 League; Captains Look Forward To It

Captains of the team participating in the inaugural TG T20 league at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the Telangana T20 League (TG20 League), which is being organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The much-anticipated league will start from tomorrow at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

A total of 8 teams will compete for the title in the inaugural edition of the league. The league will be played from June 21 to July 12. Hyderabad E champions, Medak Falcons, Palamuru Strikers, Warangal Warriors, Rangareddy Risers, Karimnagar Diamonds, Anvita Khammam Aces, Nalgonda Knights will competed for the coveted Trophy.

Hyderabad E champions team was bought by Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited of Ramoji Group. A captain's meeting was held before the start of the league.

Captains of the teams at the unveiling of the trophy of the inaugural TG T20 League (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad E champions skipper Abhirath Reddy said he and his boys were eagerly waiting to participate in the tournament.

Eagerly waiting for the first ball - Abhirath Reddy

Abhirath Reddy spoke about the team's head coach Anirudh Singh in detail. "Playing under his guidance gives a great feeling. He played T20 cricket for different franchises. He also worked as a coach for some of them. So, I can learn a lot from that experience. It will also be useful for improving my game," he said.

Was he feeling tensed, pat came the reply, "As a captain of a different team, I am also eagerly waiting for the first game. Despite some anxiety, I want to watch it live. Everyone has that kind of excitement for the first match," he said.