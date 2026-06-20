Stage Set For Inaugural TG T20 League; Captains Look Forward To It
All the matches, including the knock-outs, will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The stage is set for the Telangana T20 League (TG20 League), which is being organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The much-anticipated league will start from tomorrow at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.
A total of 8 teams will compete for the title in the inaugural edition of the league. The league will be played from June 21 to July 12. Hyderabad E champions, Medak Falcons, Palamuru Strikers, Warangal Warriors, Rangareddy Risers, Karimnagar Diamonds, Anvita Khammam Aces, Nalgonda Knights will competed for the coveted Trophy.
Hyderabad E champions team was bought by Ushodaya Enterprises Private Limited of Ramoji Group. A captain's meeting was held before the start of the league.
Hyderabad E champions skipper Abhirath Reddy said he and his boys were eagerly waiting to participate in the tournament.
Eagerly waiting for the first ball - Abhirath Reddy
Abhirath Reddy spoke about the team's head coach Anirudh Singh in detail. "Playing under his guidance gives a great feeling. He played T20 cricket for different franchises. He also worked as a coach for some of them. So, I can learn a lot from that experience. It will also be useful for improving my game," he said.
Was he feeling tensed, pat came the reply, "As a captain of a different team, I am also eagerly waiting for the first game. Despite some anxiety, I want to watch it live. Everyone has that kind of excitement for the first match," he said.
Abhirath also spoke about the team composition and fitness.
"Everyone is fit. We also had a camp. Everyone is playing well. I think every captain will be happy to see the talent in their team," he quipped.
The first match of the league will be played between Palamuru Strikers and Anvita Khammam Aces. The Hyderabad E champions will play their opening match in the league against Palamuru on June 23.
Tanmay Agarwal (Karimnagar Diamonds captain), CV Milind (Anvita Khammam Aces captain), and Tanay Thyagarajan (Ranga Reddy Risers), who are already playing for the Hyderabad Ranji team, welcomed the arrival of this league.
Tanmay said that he is happy that the T20 league has finally started in Telangana.
"As players playing from HCA, we have been waiting for such a league for a long time. The experience of coming here will be very useful for representing in big tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL). Many young cricketers have already participated in the trials in IPL and showcased their skills. There is a lot of talent hidden especially among district players. I am eager to watch them play," said Tanmay, a left-handed batter.
"This league is very important for the popularity of cricket in Hyderabad. This league will be a great platform for every cricketer here," quipped said Rangareddy Risers captain Tanay Thyagarajan.
"I am very much looking forward to participating in this league. I am grateful to HCA for organising such a league. I am very proud to represent Palamuru Strikers,” said Palamuru Strikers captain Pragnya Reddy.
Warangal Warriors skipper Aman Rao Perala said that he was excited to lead the franchise. He expressed confidence that they will perform well and make the league a grand success.
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