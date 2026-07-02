Sri Lankan Club Cricket Team Arrives In Jammu Kashmir's Doda To Play In Local Tournament
The Autokitz Cricket Club team led by all-rounder Isurunath Dissanayake and Vice-captain Ranga Prabath arrived in Doda on Wednesday, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Jammu: A club cricket team from Sri Lanka has arrived in hilly district Doda of Jammu and Kashmir to play in a local tournament.
The players from Autokitz Cricket Club (Autokitz CC), a Sri Lankan club team, reached Doda town, situated on a hill top on the banks of river Chenab, on Wednesday evening, and drove to the sports stadium Doda where hundreds of cricket enthusiasts welcomed them. The team is to play in the 16th All India Gufran memorial cricket tournament, a reputed name among locals.
According to reports, the team is led by Captain and all-rounder Isurunath Dissanayake and Vice-captain Ranga Prabath. Other members of the team are: Asith Kumara (wicketkeeper), Sherly Pieris, Priyantha Dissanayake, Hashan De Costa, Osanda Prabath (power hitter), S. Pushpakumar, Rasmitha Thivanka Wijeratne, Dumanga Dissanayake, Pasindu Chamika, Pathum Jeewana, Vishudda Chandrasekera, Raveendra Dissanayake, Thivin Vishvika.
On Thursday, the team played its warm up match and will be participating in the main tournament. Dozens of cricket teams from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and country have reached Doda to play their matches.
The tournament is being played under lights in view of the prevalent scorching heatwave.
A social worker and patron of Young Star cricket club, Manzoor Ahmed Butt is the man behind this tournament, which he started many years ago in the memory of his late son. Now, this tournament has become a major attraction for all the cricket lovers of Chenab valley.
International Zimbabwean cricketer Christopher Mpofu, who was the brand ambassador of the tournament, was recently in Doda for a couple of weeks and also played for a local cricket club. He returned home, but only after taking sweet memories of the area and love from the people of Doda.
A local politician and former District Development Councillor (DDC) Advocate Syed Asim Hashmi described the tournament as a very big achievement.
"This tournament has brought Doda on the map of international cricket. Our friends from other places and from Kashmir valley, who don't even know where Doda is, have realised that Doda has changed the cricket scenario of Jammu and Kashmir," Hashmi said.
Read More: