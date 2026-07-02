ETV Bharat / sports

Sri Lankan Club Cricket Team Arrives In Jammu Kashmir's Doda To Play In Local Tournament

Jammu: A club cricket team from Sri Lanka has arrived in hilly district Doda of Jammu and Kashmir to play in a local tournament.

The players from Autokitz Cricket Club (Autokitz CC), a Sri Lankan club team, reached Doda town, situated on a hill top on the banks of river Chenab, on Wednesday evening, and drove to the sports stadium Doda where hundreds of cricket enthusiasts welcomed them. The team is to play in the 16th All India Gufran memorial cricket tournament, a reputed name among locals.

According to reports, the team is led by Captain and all-rounder Isurunath Dissanayake and Vice-captain Ranga Prabath. Other members of the team are: Asith Kumara (wicketkeeper), Sherly Pieris, Priyantha Dissanayake, Hashan De Costa, Osanda Prabath (power hitter), S. Pushpakumar, Rasmitha Thivanka Wijeratne, Dumanga Dissanayake, Pasindu Chamika, Pathum Jeewana, Vishudda Chandrasekera, Raveendra Dissanayake, Thivin Vishvika.

Sri Lankan Club Cricket Team Arrives In Jammu Kashmir's Doda To Play In Local Tournament (ETV Bharat)

On Thursday, the team played its warm up match and will be participating in the main tournament. Dozens of cricket teams from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and country have reached Doda to play their matches.