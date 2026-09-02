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Sri Lanka Squad For England Tour: Two Players Receive Maiden Call-Ups In White-Ball Series

Sachindu Colombage and Tharindu Ratnayake have received maiden call-ups as Sri Lanka announced the squad for the England white-ball tour.

Sri Lanka Squad For England Tour
File photo: Sri Lanka Cricket Team (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 2, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Sri Lanka announced white-ball squads for the tour to England on Wednesday. The England tour includes three T20 internationals and three one-day games. The squad includes two maiden call-ups. 28-year-old Sachindu Colombage has been included in the ODI squad, while All-rounder Tharindu Ratnayake, who has played two Tests, was named in the T20 squad.

Colombage has taken 69 wickets from 48 T20 matches so far with an economy of 6.61. Also, he has a strike rate of 13.7. Ratnayake has taken 92 wickets from 82 T20s with an economy of 6.50. He has also scored a half-century in T20 cricket.

Kusal Mendis will captain the team in both formats, while Charith Asalanka has been named as his deputy.

Former captain Dasun Shanaka has earned a recall to the ODI squad after playing his last 50-over international game against Zimbabwe in 2024. His inclusion becomes crucial for the all-rounder as he might be in the national side’s plans for 2027.

Lahiru Udara and Tharindu Rathnayake are only in the T20I squad, while Pavan Rathnayake, Sachindu Colombage, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka will feature only in the ODI series.

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Eshan Malinga will play across both formats. The series will last from September 15 to September 27.

Sri Lanka squad for England ODIs

Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka squad for England T20s

Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando

England vs Sri Lanka series schedule

1st T20I - 15 September, Southampton

2nd T20I - 17 September, Cardiff

3rd T20I - 19 September, Manchester

1st ODI - 22 September, Chester-le-Street

2nd ODI - 24 September, Leeds

3rd ODI - 27 September, The Oval

TAGGED:

SRI LANKA VS ENGLAND SERIES
SACHINDU COLOMBAGE MAIDEN CALL UP
THARINDU RATNAYAKE MAIDEN CALL UP
CRICKET NEWS
SRI LANKA SQUAD FOR ENGLAND TOUR

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