ETV Bharat / sports

SL-W vs PAK-W: Sri Lanka Recover From 33/4 To Register Four-Wicket Win Over Pakistan In Semis Of Asia Cup

Sri Lanka have set up the title clash of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup against India with a four-wicket victory over Pakistan.

womens asia cup
Sri Lanka women cricket team (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Defending Champions Sri Lanka showed incredible grit and a never-to-give-up spirit in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup against Pakistan. The team secured a four-wicket win after being reduced to 33/4 while chasing a target of 131. Sri Lanka will now take on India for the silverware in a repeat of the 2024 final. With the win, Sri Lanka have reached the third consecutive Asia Cup final.

Chasing a target of 131 at the Dubai International Stadium, Sri Lanka were reduced to 33/4 after seven overs. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari orchestrated a recovery, adding 67 runs for the fifth wicket, helping the Lankan side take down the target with eight balls to spare.

Sri Lanka suffer early blows before emerging triumphant

Sri Lanka suffered some early blows as three of their batters - Chamari Athapaththu (5), Sanjana Kavindi (0) and Hasini Perera (3) - were dismissed in single digits. Samarawickrama (36) and Dilhari (33) stitched a crucial partnership for the Lankan team afterwards and took them to 100/5 from 33/4.

Fatima Sana had ignited some hope for Pakistan by dismissing both the settled batters, but Nilakshika Silva (18 Not Out) and Kaushani Nuthyangana (10 Not Out) took the Sri Lankan side over the finish line.

Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking four wickets while Umm-e-Hani and Sadia Iqbal picked one wicket each.

Pakistan posted 130/5 while batting first

Pakistan were reduced to 52/4 inside 10 overs and were heading for a low total. However, Fatima Sana shone with the bat, forming two crucial partnerships and was also the highest run-scorer in the innings with a knock of unbeaten 47 runs from 36 deliveries.

She first added 40 runs for the fifth wicket with Gull Feroza and then formed a 38-run stand for the sixth wicket with Tuba Hassan to help Pakistan post a respectable total of 130/5.

India-dominant matchup against Sri Lanka

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Sunday, September 12. Both teams have met each other five times, and India have emerged triumphant on four occasions. Sri Lanka’s sole victory over India in the tournament came in the final of the last edition.

TAGGED:

SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN
SRI W VS PAK W T20
WOMEN T20 ASIA CUP 2026
INDIAN WOMEN CRICKET TEAM
WOMENS T20 ASIA CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.