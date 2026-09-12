ETV Bharat / sports

SL-W vs PAK-W: Sri Lanka Recover From 33/4 To Register Four-Wicket Win Over Pakistan In Semis Of Asia Cup

Hyderabad: Defending Champions Sri Lanka showed incredible grit and a never-to-give-up spirit in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup against Pakistan. The team secured a four-wicket win after being reduced to 33/4 while chasing a target of 131. Sri Lanka will now take on India for the silverware in a repeat of the 2024 final. With the win, Sri Lanka have reached the third consecutive Asia Cup final.

Chasing a target of 131 at the Dubai International Stadium, Sri Lanka were reduced to 33/4 after seven overs. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari orchestrated a recovery, adding 67 runs for the fifth wicket, helping the Lankan side take down the target with eight balls to spare.

Sri Lanka suffer early blows before emerging triumphant

Sri Lanka suffered some early blows as three of their batters - Chamari Athapaththu (5), Sanjana Kavindi (0) and Hasini Perera (3) - were dismissed in single digits. Samarawickrama (36) and Dilhari (33) stitched a crucial partnership for the Lankan team afterwards and took them to 100/5 from 33/4.

Fatima Sana had ignited some hope for Pakistan by dismissing both the settled batters, but Nilakshika Silva (18 Not Out) and Kaushani Nuthyangana (10 Not Out) took the Sri Lankan side over the finish line.