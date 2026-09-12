SL-W vs PAK-W: Sri Lanka Recover From 33/4 To Register Four-Wicket Win Over Pakistan In Semis Of Asia Cup
Sri Lanka have set up the title clash of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup against India with a four-wicket victory over Pakistan.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: Defending Champions Sri Lanka showed incredible grit and a never-to-give-up spirit in the semifinal of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup against Pakistan. The team secured a four-wicket win after being reduced to 33/4 while chasing a target of 131. Sri Lanka will now take on India for the silverware in a repeat of the 2024 final. With the win, Sri Lanka have reached the third consecutive Asia Cup final.
Chasing a target of 131 at the Dubai International Stadium, Sri Lanka were reduced to 33/4 after seven overs. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari orchestrated a recovery, adding 67 runs for the fifth wicket, helping the Lankan side take down the target with eight balls to spare.
Sri Lanka suffer early blows before emerging triumphant
Sri Lanka suffered some early blows as three of their batters - Chamari Athapaththu (5), Sanjana Kavindi (0) and Hasini Perera (3) - were dismissed in single digits. Samarawickrama (36) and Dilhari (33) stitched a crucial partnership for the Lankan team afterwards and took them to 100/5 from 33/4.
The defending champions are through to the Grand Finale! Pakistan were ahead for most of the chase but the Lionesses’ middle order batted brilliantly to take Sri Lanka all the way home 🇱🇰#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #SLWvPAKW #ACC pic.twitter.com/lSwOfPTrdL— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 11, 2026
Fatima Sana had ignited some hope for Pakistan by dismissing both the settled batters, but Nilakshika Silva (18 Not Out) and Kaushani Nuthyangana (10 Not Out) took the Sri Lankan side over the finish line.
Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking four wickets while Umm-e-Hani and Sadia Iqbal picked one wicket each.
Pakistan posted 130/5 while batting first
Pakistan were reduced to 52/4 inside 10 overs and were heading for a low total. However, Fatima Sana shone with the bat, forming two crucial partnerships and was also the highest run-scorer in the innings with a knock of unbeaten 47 runs from 36 deliveries.
Sri Lanka are thoroughly deserving finalists and now have a chance to make it back-to-back titles 🇱🇰👌#DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 #SLWvPAKW #ACC pic.twitter.com/GO6LkE9BLC— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 11, 2026
She first added 40 runs for the fifth wicket with Gull Feroza and then formed a 38-run stand for the sixth wicket with Tuba Hassan to help Pakistan post a respectable total of 130/5.
India-dominant matchup against Sri Lanka
India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Sunday, September 12. Both teams have met each other five times, and India have emerged triumphant on four occasions. Sri Lanka’s sole victory over India in the tournament came in the final of the last edition.