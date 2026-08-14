ETV Bharat / sports

Sri Lanka Coach Aged 62 Dies After On-Field Clash With Players

Colombo: A cricket match in Sri Lanka saw the tragic death of a 62-year-old coach as he died in an altercation between the players in Colombo, according to a report by news agency PTI. Notably, the coach once mentored Sri Lanka cricket captain Kusal Mendis during his school days.

Police stated on Thursday that a 17-year-old school player was taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of assaulting coach Sumith Fernando. He has been put under child probation custody till August 17 after being produced in Colombo Court on Tuesday.

The report reveals that a heated clash took place between the two players on August 8 over drinking water, following which the coach was taken to hospital. Subsequently, he passed away in the hospital.

Fernando had coached Prince of Wales College in the Colombo suburb of Moratuwa. His coaching stint included mentoring former Sri Lanka cricket captain Kusal Mendis during his school days, apart from some of the other top cricketers in the country.