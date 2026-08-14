Sri Lanka Coach Aged 62 Dies After On-Field Clash With Players
A dispute over drinking water led to the altercation between two players, after which the Sri Lanka coach was taken to a hospital.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Colombo: A cricket match in Sri Lanka saw the tragic death of a 62-year-old coach as he died in an altercation between the players in Colombo, according to a report by news agency PTI. Notably, the coach once mentored Sri Lanka cricket captain Kusal Mendis during his school days.
Police stated on Thursday that a 17-year-old school player was taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of assaulting coach Sumith Fernando. He has been put under child probation custody till August 17 after being produced in Colombo Court on Tuesday.
The report reveals that a heated clash took place between the two players on August 8 over drinking water, following which the coach was taken to hospital. Subsequently, he passed away in the hospital.
🚨Cricket brutal fight causes de@th of srilanka coach 🚨— Indian Cricket Team (@criclover451807) August 14, 2026
-Sri Lankan cricket coach Sumith Fernando, who trained Kushal Mendis has died after an altercation with players at a Colombo club.
- A cricketer has been arrested by police pic.twitter.com/lbPywoLCXE
Fernando had coached Prince of Wales College in the Colombo suburb of Moratuwa. His coaching stint included mentoring former Sri Lanka cricket captain Kusal Mendis during his school days, apart from some of the other top cricketers in the country.
He also worked later as the curator of the Bloomfield Cricket & Athletic Club. The club takes part in the first-class competition in Sri Lanka. Fernando’s funeral was held on Thursday.
A report published in Sri Lanka Mirror states that a conflict between the players and a club employee took place after the former found out that no water was available at the water tap.
"The suspect is a resident of Liyanagemulla, Seeduwa. According to preliminary investigations, a group of cricketers, including the suspect, who were undergoing training at the grounds, had gone to a water tap to drink water but found that no water was available,” the report quoted.
"An argument reportedly broke out between the players and a club employee. Police said the employee had allegedly attempted to assault one of the players."
Sri Lanka are currently preparing to host India for a two-match Test series starting from August 15, and the incident has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community in the country.