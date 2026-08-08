IND vs SL Test Series: Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Free Entry For Spectators
Sri Lanka Cricket has announced selective free entry for the India series after a low turnout in the Lanka Premier League.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: No tickets will be required for spectators in the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced free entry. However, free entry will be through the selected gates at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) and Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) free of cost to the public.
"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge, thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket," SLC said in a media release, before clarifying that free entry would only be through select gates.
AT GICS, the free entry is through gate 4, while gates 3, 4, 5 and 7 at the SSC will offer free entry. The first Test is scheduled to be played from August 15-19, while the second fixture will be played from August 23-27 in Colombo. Both matches are part of the World Test Championship cycle.
Free Public Admission for the India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 Test Series— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 8, 2026
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to… pic.twitter.com/Oy3wkDuHvT
"Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India," a release from the SLC read.
The decision comes on the back of a low turnout in the ongoing Lanka Premier League. Notably, this is not the first occasion when SLC have offered free entry to the spectators. They have done the same previously during Test series against teams like New Zealand, Ireland, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
India are currently engaged in a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI to prepare for the series. The Men in Blue will be testing their team combinations ahead of the crucial series against the Lankan side.
India vs Sri Lanka Test series schedule
1st Test: August 15–19, 2026 at Galle International Cricket Stadium (Galle) - 10:00 AM IST
2nd Test: August 23–27, 2026 at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground (Colombo) - 10:00 AM IST.