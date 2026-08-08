ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SL Test Series: Sri Lanka Cricket Announces Free Entry For Spectators

Hyderabad: No tickets will be required for spectators in the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced free entry. However, free entry will be through the selected gates at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) and Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) free of cost to the public.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that public admission to the upcoming Test Series between Sri Lanka and India will be free of charge, thus providing cricket fans with an excellent opportunity to witness world-class Test cricket," SLC said in a media release, before clarifying that free entry would only be through select gates.

AT GICS, the free entry is through gate 4, while gates 3, 4, 5 and 7 at the SSC will offer free entry. The first Test is scheduled to be played from August 15-19, while the second fixture will be played from August 23-27 in Colombo. Both matches are part of the World Test Championship cycle.

"Sri Lanka Cricket warmly invites cricket enthusiasts, young aspiring cricketers, families, and sports fans from across the country to take advantage of this initiative and experience the excitement of international Test cricket between Sri Lanka and India," a release from the SLC read.