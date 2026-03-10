ETV Bharat / sports

Sri Lanka Call Off White-Ball Tour To Afghanistan Due to Middle East Conflict

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka have indefinitely postponed the white-ball series against Afghanistan, which was set to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the conflict in the Middle East made it impossible to set the series safely. The tour, consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs across Sharjah and Dubai, was set to be played from March 13 to 25.

The decision comes as the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt travel and airspace across the region. It has made logistics complicated for the international teams travelling to other countries for assignments. With flight affected and security concerns growing day by day, both cricket boards agreed that the series cannot be played.

“We had to cancel because of the flight situation and the ongoing fighting in the region,” a Sri Lanka Cricket official told AFP.

The three T20Is of the series will be played on March 13, 15 and 17. The three ODIs of the series will be played in Dubai on March 20, 22 and 25. It was expected to be a landmark moment as Afghanistan were preparing to host Sri Lanka for the first time.