ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs ENG: Sri Lanka Emerge Triumphant By 19 Runs In Series Opener To Take 1-0 Lead

Kusal Mendis played a knock of unbeaten 93 runs for the Lankan side to help them win the first match of the ODI series.

Sri Lanka vs England ODI series
File Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket Team (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : January 23, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: England’s torrid form continued in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on January 22, Thursday. Coming from an Ashes defeat, the team lost to the hosts by 19 runs as they succumbed to a spin choke.

Lankan spinners play a crucial role in victory

Four spinners - Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay and Charith Asalanka - shared six wickets between them to put a dent in England’s chase of 272 runs. The team had a solid start as top-order batters Ben Duckett (62) and Joe Root (61) scored fifties and guided the team to 144/2. However, the team suffered a collapse afterwards and lost eight wickets within 108 runs. Jamie Overton showed some resilience with a knock of 34 runs from 17 deliveries, but his effort was not enough to take the team over the finish line.

While spinners capitalised on the friendly conditions for them, Pramod Madushan was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.

Kusal Mendis’ 93 guides hosts to 271/6

The Sri Lankan No.3 batter played a fiery knock of an unbeaten 93 runs from 117 deliveries. Janith Liyanage also chipped in with 46 runs, but it was Mendis who set the tone for a decent total by smashing 11 boundaries during his stay at the crease.

Adil Rashid scalped three wickets while Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed dismissed one batter each. Rashid deceived the batters with his effective googlies, and it was his spell that didn’t allow the Sri Lankan batting unit score above a run rate of 6.

With the win, Sri Lanka have taken a 1-0 series lead and will aim to continue their momentum in the next fixture, which will be played on Saturday, January 24.

TAGGED:

SL VS ENG ODI
SRI LANKA VS ENGLAND 1ST ODI
SRI LANKA VS ENGLAND CRICKET
SRI LANKA 1 0 ENGLAND
SL VS ENG 1ST ODI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.