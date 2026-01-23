ETV Bharat / sports

SL vs ENG: Sri Lanka Emerge Triumphant By 19 Runs In Series Opener To Take 1-0 Lead

File Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket Team ( AP )

Hyderabad: England’s torrid form continued in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on January 22, Thursday. Coming from an Ashes defeat, the team lost to the hosts by 19 runs as they succumbed to a spin choke. Lankan spinners play a crucial role in victory Four spinners - Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay and Charith Asalanka - shared six wickets between them to put a dent in England’s chase of 272 runs. The team had a solid start as top-order batters Ben Duckett (62) and Joe Root (61) scored fifties and guided the team to 144/2. However, the team suffered a collapse afterwards and lost eight wickets within 108 runs. Jamie Overton showed some resilience with a knock of 34 runs from 17 deliveries, but his effort was not enough to take the team over the finish line.