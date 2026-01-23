SL vs ENG: Sri Lanka Emerge Triumphant By 19 Runs In Series Opener To Take 1-0 Lead
Kusal Mendis played a knock of unbeaten 93 runs for the Lankan side to help them win the first match of the ODI series.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: England’s torrid form continued in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on January 22, Thursday. Coming from an Ashes defeat, the team lost to the hosts by 19 runs as they succumbed to a spin choke.
Lankan spinners play a crucial role in victory
Four spinners - Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay and Charith Asalanka - shared six wickets between them to put a dent in England’s chase of 272 runs. The team had a solid start as top-order batters Ben Duckett (62) and Joe Root (61) scored fifties and guided the team to 144/2. However, the team suffered a collapse afterwards and lost eight wickets within 108 runs. Jamie Overton showed some resilience with a knock of 34 runs from 17 deliveries, but his effort was not enough to take the team over the finish line.
1️⃣-0️⃣ UP! 🇱🇰💪— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 22, 2026
Sri Lanka start the series on a high with a 19-run win against England!#SLvENG #SriLankaCricket #SriLanka #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/e9nVqfTzIi
While spinners capitalised on the friendly conditions for them, Pramod Madushan was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.
Kusal Mendis’ 93 guides hosts to 271/6
The Sri Lankan No.3 batter played a fiery knock of an unbeaten 93 runs from 117 deliveries. Janith Liyanage also chipped in with 46 runs, but it was Mendis who set the tone for a decent total by smashing 11 boundaries during his stay at the crease.
Dropping in with some heavy metal! 🪂🏆— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 22, 2026
The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy has officially made its grand entrance at RPICS.#ICCTrophyTour #T20WorldCup #SriLankaCricket pic.twitter.com/M9nHKAQOgS
Adil Rashid scalped three wickets while Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed dismissed one batter each. Rashid deceived the batters with his effective googlies, and it was his spell that didn’t allow the Sri Lankan batting unit score above a run rate of 6.
With the win, Sri Lanka have taken a 1-0 series lead and will aim to continue their momentum in the next fixture, which will be played on Saturday, January 24.