Sri Lanka Announce Preliminary Squad For T20 World Cup; Charith Asalanka Replaces Dasun Shanka As T20 Captain

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka have named Dasun Shanka as skipper of the Sri Lankan national side for the T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a 26-member preliminary squad for the upcoming marquee tournament, and the selectors confirmed the change of leadership.

The selection panel, chaired by Pramodaya Wickramasingha, pointed out the slump in Asalanka’s batting form and termed Shanka’s experience of playing across three previous editions of the tournament decisive. Wickramasingha was of the opinion that relieving the 28-year-old of his captaincy duties would help him rediscover his form ahead of the crucial home series against Pakistan and England.

There were speculations of him being removed from the captaincy after he withdrew from the white-ball tour to Pakistan due to safety concerns, according to some media reports. The move came after a suicide bomb explosion in Islamabad that killed nine people. Although the left-handed batter isn't the captain, he remains part of the squad as a specialist batter.