Sri Lanka Announce Preliminary Squad For T20 World Cup; Charith Asalanka Replaces Dasun Shanka As T20 Captain

Dasun Shanka replaced Charith Asalanka as captain of Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad on Friday.

File Photo: Dasun Shanaka (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : December 19, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka have named Dasun Shanka as skipper of the Sri Lankan national side for the T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a 26-member preliminary squad for the upcoming marquee tournament, and the selectors confirmed the change of leadership.

The selection panel, chaired by Pramodaya Wickramasingha, pointed out the slump in Asalanka’s batting form and termed Shanka’s experience of playing across three previous editions of the tournament decisive. Wickramasingha was of the opinion that relieving the 28-year-old of his captaincy duties would help him rediscover his form ahead of the crucial home series against Pakistan and England.

There were speculations of him being removed from the captaincy after he withdrew from the white-ball tour to Pakistan due to safety concerns, according to some media reports. The move came after a suicide bomb explosion in Islamabad that killed nine people. Although the left-handed batter isn't the captain, he remains part of the squad as a specialist batter.

"Shanaka's role will be that of an all-rounder. When I stopped being a selector, Shanaka was the captain. Charith was in our long-term plans then. We hope he will regain his batting form. In consultation with head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, we felt this was not the time to overhaul the squad,” Wickramasingha said.

Sri Lanka are grouped with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman. They will start their campaign in the tournament on February 7. Niroshan Dickwella has returned to the squad, and Wickramasingha stated that he would be used as a flexible option in the lineup.

Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Charith Asalanka, Nuwan Thushara, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Pavan Rathnayake, Matheesha Pathirana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathew.

