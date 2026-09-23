ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Announce 15-Member Squad For Continental Event

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka have announced a 15-member squad for the men’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026. The team, to be led by Sahan Arachchige, is a mix of senior players and fresh faces. Two players return to the squad after a long gap, while four have earned a maiden T20 call-up.

The men’s cricket competition in the Asian Games will run from 24 September to 3 October, and the team will leave for the hosting country on the commencement of the competition.

The squad composition is different from the recently concluded T20I series against England, where the hosts registered a 3-0 clean sweep. Only Nuwan Thushara and Tharindu Ratnayake are part of both the squads.

Two players mark their return

Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwell is back in the T20I setup after a span of five years. The left-handed batter played his last T20I against England in 2021, where he scored 11 runs. Middle-order batter Ashen Bandara is also returning to Sri Lanka’s T20 team after three years, having last played in 2023 against Afghanistan, where he scored 13.