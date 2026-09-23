Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka Cricket Announce 15-Member Squad For Continental Event
The Sri Lankan team features two returners and four uncapped players in the Asian Games squad.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sri Lanka have announced a 15-member squad for the men’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026. The team, to be led by Sahan Arachchige, is a mix of senior players and fresh faces. Two players return to the squad after a long gap, while four have earned a maiden T20 call-up.
The men’s cricket competition in the Asian Games will run from 24 September to 3 October, and the team will leave for the hosting country on the commencement of the competition.
The squad composition is different from the recently concluded T20I series against England, where the hosts registered a 3-0 clean sweep. Only Nuwan Thushara and Tharindu Ratnayake are part of both the squads.
Two players mark their return
Wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwell is back in the T20I setup after a span of five years. The left-handed batter played his last T20I against England in 2021, where he scored 11 runs. Middle-order batter Ashen Bandara is also returning to Sri Lanka’s T20 team after three years, having last played in 2023 against Afghanistan, where he scored 13.
Asian Games 2026 | Sri Lanka Men's Squad— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 22, 2026
The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee has named the following 15-member Men’s Squad to take part in the Asian Games 2026.
Sri Lanka Team will leave for Japan on the 24th September 2026. #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/FCXLpIFzLO
Four players earn maiden call-ups
Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera, Wanuja Sahan, and Garuka Sanketh have earned their maiden call-up to the T20I side. Top-order batter Jayawardena has scored 686 runs from 25 T20 matches with a strike rate of 150.43. Livera is a wicketkeeper-batter, and he has amassed 807 T20 runs from 31 matches with a strike rate of 146.19.
Left-arm spinner Sahan has picked 35 wickets from 35 T20 matches with an economy of 6.72. Right-arm medium pacer Sanketh has taken 26 wickets from 27 T20 innings with an economy of 9.83.
Sri Lanka squad for Asian Games
Sahan Arachchige (c), Lasith Croospulle, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sineth Jayawardena, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sohan de Livera, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dushan Hemantha, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Garuka Sanketh.
Sri Lanka's schedule at Asian Games 2026
Sri Lanka will start their campaign with the third quarterfinal of the competition to be played on Sepetember 29. There opponent is yet to be determined and also the knockout matches will be lined up according to the winners of the other matches.