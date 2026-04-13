ETV Bharat / sports

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Preview: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Report And Key Matchups

Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Hyderabad. The two teams with contrasting fortunes will lock horns, and RR will be the favourites to emerge victorious.

RR stands at the top of the points table with four wins from four matches so far. Their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Viabhav Sooryavanshi is wreaking havoc in the middle. Especially, Sooryavnashi smashing every big bowler all around the park, scoring 200 runs with a strike rate of 266.66. Ravi Bishnoi has picked up nine wickets for the match.

Heinrich Klaasen has been the leading run-scorer for SRH, racking up 184 runs with an average of 46. However, the bowling unit has dished out a disappointing performance so far, as no bowler has managed to produce an impressive performance.

Head to head

SRH have an edge in the matchup between the two teams, winning 12 fixtures, while RR have won only nine matches. Last season, the two teams played only one match, in which SRH won by 44 runs.

Pitch report

Hyderabad’s home venue is one of the brutal grounds for bowlers in IPL history. The contest will be played on Pitch No. 3, which will be a flat, mixed-soil deck where spinners concede runs at a run rate of 10.91. The pace bowlers have registered an economy of 9.41. So, both teams will focus on the pace bowlers.