SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Preview: Head To Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Report And Key Matchups
Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League 2026.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Hyderabad. The two teams with contrasting fortunes will lock horns, and RR will be the favourites to emerge victorious.
RR stands at the top of the points table with four wins from four matches so far. Their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Viabhav Sooryavanshi is wreaking havoc in the middle. Especially, Sooryavnashi smashing every big bowler all around the park, scoring 200 runs with a strike rate of 266.66. Ravi Bishnoi has picked up nine wickets for the match.
Heinrich Klaasen has been the leading run-scorer for SRH, racking up 184 runs with an average of 46. However, the bowling unit has dished out a disappointing performance so far, as no bowler has managed to produce an impressive performance.
Head to head
SRH have an edge in the matchup between the two teams, winning 12 fixtures, while RR have won only nine matches. Last season, the two teams played only one match, in which SRH won by 44 runs.
Pitch report
Hyderabad’s home venue is one of the brutal grounds for bowlers in IPL history. The contest will be played on Pitch No. 3, which will be a flat, mixed-soil deck where spinners concede runs at a run rate of 10.91. The pace bowlers have registered an economy of 9.41. So, both teams will focus on the pace bowlers.
In the 84 T20 matches played at the venue, the average 1st innings score is 165. Teams batting second have won 47 matches while teams batting first have won 37 fixtures.
Weather report
The weather is typically hot, and with the match scheduled for the evening, the temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 37 degrees Celsius. According to Accuweather, humidity is expected to be around 27 degree celsius. There is no rain forecast so a full-length contest is on cards.
Key Matchups
Travis Head struggle while facing Sandeep Sharma as he has managed to score only at a strike rate of 125 with an average of 17.5 and he has been dismissed twice by the right-arm pacer. Also, he has been dismissed twice in eight balls by Ravindra Jadeja in T20Is.
Ravi Bishnoi has turned out to be a nightmare for Ishan Kishan as he has scored only at a strike rate of 89.5 against the spinner and has been dismissed four times in the 34-ball matchup between the two.