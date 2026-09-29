Sree Charani Scripts History With 817 Rating Points In ICC Rankings
Indian bowler Shree Charani has become the highest-rated bowler in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s Shree Charani has inked history with her new rating points in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling Rankings. Charani is already the No. 1 T20 bowler, but the new rating has etched her name in the record books. The left-arm spinner has reached 817 rating points after her performance in the Asian Games, where the Indian women’s team won the gold medal, beating Sri Lanka in the final.
She has now surpassed the previous highest rating of 806 set by Australia's Megan Schutt in November 2018. Charani played a key role in India’s winning campaign at the Asian Cup 2026. She picked 12 wickets including bowling figures of 4/20 in the final against Sri Lanka where India scored a 72-run win to lift the silverware for the eighth time.
𝑨 𝒏𝒆𝒘 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉 👑— ICC (@ICC) September 29, 2026
Sree Charani makes history by achieving the highest-ever rating in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings 🔥
More ➡️ https://t.co/DRhzRVVqfy pic.twitter.com/6qfadC4XeP
In the Asian Games 2026, she registered bowling figures of 4/10 against hosts Japan and also picked two wickets against Sri Lanka in the final. Her performances in recent times helped Sree Charani jump to 817 rating points.
After Deepti Sharma took three wickets in the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka. She has leapt to 754 points in the T20I Bowling Rankings. England’s Sophie Ecclestone is at the third position with rating points of 723.
In the batters’ rankings, Smriti Mandhana has regained her spot in the top five. The left-handed batter played a knock of 79 runs in India's victory over Sri Lanka in the Asian Games final. Shafali Verma remains at the fourth position with 754 rating points.
India spinner creates a new all-time record in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings 😮https://t.co/7n85h1mKoN— ICC (@ICC) September 29, 2026
Hayley Matthews jumped three places to the fourth position in the ODI Batting Rankings with 711 points. Her rise came after a knock of 182 runs in the first ODI.
Deepti has improved her position in the Women’s T20I all-rounders rankings as well. She has moved to fourth position with 383 rating points.
India women win gold in Asian Games
Indian women’s cricket team carved an impressive run at the Asian Games 2026, defending their gold successfully. They resumed their campaign with a comfortable victory over Japan in the quarterfinals. The team then beat Bangladesh by 114 runs in the semis to enter the summit clash thanks to a century from Shafali.
In the final, they outplayed the Sri Lankan side by 147 runs to clinch the gold medal.