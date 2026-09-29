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Sree Charani Scripts History With 817 Rating Points In ICC Rankings

File Photo: Shree Charani ( IANS )

Hyderabad: India’s Shree Charani has inked history with her new rating points in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling Rankings. Charani is already the No. 1 T20 bowler, but the new rating has etched her name in the record books. The left-arm spinner has reached 817 rating points after her performance in the Asian Games, where the Indian women’s team won the gold medal, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

She has now surpassed the previous highest rating of 806 set by Australia's Megan Schutt in November 2018. Charani played a key role in India’s winning campaign at the Asian Cup 2026. She picked 12 wickets including bowling figures of 4/20 in the final against Sri Lanka where India scored a 72-run win to lift the silverware for the eighth time. In the Asian Games 2026, she registered bowling figures of 4/10 against hosts Japan and also picked two wickets against Sri Lanka in the final. Her performances in recent times helped Sree Charani jump to 817 rating points. After Deepti Sharma took three wickets in the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka. She has leapt to 754 points in the T20I Bowling Rankings. England’s Sophie Ecclestone is at the third position with rating points of 723.