Landscape Of Sports Viewership In India: How Indian Viewers Are Focusing On Other Sports Apart From Cricket?
Although cricket remains the most loved sport in India, other sports are also matching it in popularity.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cricket is followed like a religion in India, and the players are worshipped like divine figures. India winning any ICC tournament is a moment of major celebration, and the stadiums are packed with crowds whenever Men in Blue take the field. The recent example of the Indian audience showering their love for the sport was evident for the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 league match, as the contest drew nearly 8.4 million (8,397,294) ticket requests.
However, numbers from recent years show a changing trend as the Indian audience is looking beyond cricket. Formula 1, NBA and Esports are gaining popularity amongst Indian audiences. According to Formula 1's 2025 Season Review, the global fanbase has grown by 63% since 2018. The NBA drew over 100 million unique viewers in India during the 2022-2023 season.
Sports beyond cricket and football are gaining popularity amongst Indian youth
According to the Nielsen Fan Insights 2025, Indian youth are exploring beyond cricket and football. Cricket's following declined from 75% in 2019 to 70% in 2025, while football slipped from 59% to 57%. In contrast, motorsport, including Formula 1, grew from 38% to 43%, and basketball increased from 39% to 43%.
Golf and MMA each gained 4 percentage points. Badminton maintained 56% interest, while kabaddi declined from 55% to 49%. The study covered 6,000 respondents aged 16–30 across 10 major Indian cities, comparing August 2019–January 2020 with December 2024–May 2025.
Esports set for growth in India
Supported by government initiatives and growing youth participation, India’s esports industry is booming. In February 2025, Bihar introduced an esports policy integrating competitive gaming into school and college curricula, while Tamil Nadu hosted the Chennai Esports Global Championship in late 2025.
Cricket still dominates the sports landscape
Cricket accounted for 93% of TV sports viewership in 2025. IPL recorded 1.18 billion viewers across TV and digital, with 537 million TV and 652 million OTT viewers. TV watch time reached 514 billion minutes, while digital peak concurrency stood at 55.2 million.
Sports TV viewership shot up to 692 million in 2025
India registered 692 million sports viewers on Linear TV in 2025, experiencing a surge of 1% as compared to 2024. Also, the total watch time increased by 2%, and the count is now 1,374 billion minutes.
IPL 2025 had the most consumption with a record 514 billion TV watch-time minutes, alongside the Champions Trophy and ICC Women’s World Cup. Rural markets contributed 56% of viewers, followed by Tier-I and Tier-II cities at 32% and metros at 12%.
Digital media projected to reach ₹1.64 trillion
India’s digital media sector is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR, reaching ₹1.64 trillion by 2028. The growth is driven by rising smartphone penetration, expanding Connected TV adoption and increasing SME advertising expenditure. Also, Smartphone users are expected to reach 670 million, while Connected TVs are projected to cross 90 million households, with 67 million active weekly users.