ETV Bharat / sports

Landscape Of Sports Viewership In India: How Indian Viewers Are Focusing On Other Sports Apart From Cricket?

India cricket team ( AP )

Hyderabad: Cricket is followed like a religion in India, and the players are worshipped like divine figures. India winning any ICC tournament is a moment of major celebration, and the stadiums are packed with crowds whenever Men in Blue take the field. The recent example of the Indian audience showering their love for the sport was evident for the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 league match, as the contest drew nearly 8.4 million (8,397,294) ticket requests.

However, numbers from recent years show a changing trend as the Indian audience is looking beyond cricket. Formula 1, NBA and Esports are gaining popularity amongst Indian audiences. According to Formula 1's 2025 Season Review, the global fanbase has grown by 63% since 2018. The NBA drew over 100 million unique viewers in India during the 2022-2023 season.

Sports beyond cricket and football are gaining popularity amongst Indian youth According to the Nielsen Fan Insights 2025, Indian youth are exploring beyond cricket and football. Cricket's following declined from 75% in 2019 to 70% in 2025, while football slipped from 59% to 57%. In contrast, motorsport, including Formula 1, grew from 38% to 43%, and basketball increased from 39% to 43%. Golf and MMA each gained 4 percentage points. Badminton maintained 56% interest, while kabaddi declined from 55% to 49%. The study covered 6,000 respondents aged 16–30 across 10 major Indian cities, comparing August 2019–January 2020 with December 2024–May 2025. Esports set for growth in India Supported by government initiatives and growing youth participation, India’s esports industry is booming. In February 2025, Bihar introduced an esports policy integrating competitive gaming into school and college curricula, while Tamil Nadu hosted the Chennai Esports Global Championship in late 2025.