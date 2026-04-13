ETV Bharat / sports

‘F1 Race In India In 2027’: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Makes Huge Announcement

Hyderabad: The F1 fans in India are likely to get some positive news next year. In a recent development, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that he is pushing for the return of the Formula 1 race in India in 2027. He further added that he is streamlining the tax-related hurdles that led to the halt of the event in the country in 2013 after three editions.

During an interaction with the media, Mandaviya stated that at least three companies are keen on running the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, where the race is supposed to be hosted.

"There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. First race will be at the Buddha International Circuit," Mandaviya said.

While announcing their broadcast partner in India last December, F1 had said that it had a strong fanbase of 79 million in the country.