‘F1 Race In India In 2027’: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Makes Huge Announcement
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the F1 race will return to India in 2027.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The F1 fans in India are likely to get some positive news next year. In a recent development, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that he is pushing for the return of the Formula 1 race in India in 2027. He further added that he is streamlining the tax-related hurdles that led to the halt of the event in the country in 2013 after three editions.
During an interaction with the media, Mandaviya stated that at least three companies are keen on running the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, where the race is supposed to be hosted.
"There will be an F1 race in India in 2027. First race will be at the Buddha International Circuit," Mandaviya said.
🇮🇳 India to host F1 race in 2027, that’s good.— ray🥤 (@RayyLH44) April 13, 2026
Just a reminder why F1 left after only 3 races because the govt called it ‘entertainment’ not a sport.
- Govt levied heavy entertainment tax on tickets.
- customs duties on cars/engines/tyres, and extra taxes on payments
- cargo… pic.twitter.com/wqnTnNp122
While announcing their broadcast partner in India last December, F1 had said that it had a strong fanbase of 79 million in the country.
Mandaviya further added in his statement that it will take another six months to work out the modalities.
"It will take another six months to work out the modalities. The government will help in getting the tax relaxations that had become a bone of contention so that it is a viable venture for the organisers," said the Sports Minister.
"Given the global situation due to the ongoing Iran war, India is being seen as a safe and viable venue for sporting events, including F1. We plan to have a Moto GP event before F1 returns. The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is in talks with Formula One right now, we will be facilitators," he elaborated.
"Not just BIC, we have good tracks in Chennai and Hyderabad as well. The government's role would be to deliver on infrastructure and handle tax-related issues.
Formula 1 has a lot of hosting venues on offer, with growing interest from countries to host the globally followed event. Hosting a Formula 1 race requires high costs as it ranges from USD 20 million to USD 60 million annually.