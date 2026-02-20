ETV Bharat / sports

Spin Frailties, Abhishek Drought And Tactical Bowling Reset: India Face Defining Super 8 Test Against SA

India's Abhishek Sharma during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: The most revealing moments of bowling coach Morne Morkel's press conference ahead of India's Super 8 opener against South Africa were not about opposition plans or matchups. They were about India themselves — their uneasy relationship with spin, their fragile starts, and the balancing act between aggression and adaptation on surfaces that have steadily tilted towards the bowlers.

At the heart of Morkel's candour lay a simple admission: India has not dominated spin through the group stage. "We know we haven’t dominated spin so far," he said, framing it as both a reality and a challenge. The numbers bear him out. Against the USA, India slipped to 42 for 3 against slow bowling; against Namibia, they lost five wickets for 61 in the middle overs, undone by disciplined finger spin. Pakistan stretched the pattern further — 18 overs of spin for 144 for 6 — forcing India into caution rather than control.

Yet Morkel's analysis resisted panic. He framed it as a phase rather than a flaw. "Surfaces haven't been easy. Still been getting to good scores. The idea is to see off the tough phase… we can pull the trigger at the end." It is a blueprint built less on domination and more on sequencing: Absorb, stabilise, then accelerate. The Netherlands game, where India scored 70 off eight overs of spin, was cited internally as proof that the method can evolve.

Abhishek Question

If spin is India’s collective vulnerability, Abhishek Sharma's three consecutive ducks have become the individual subplot. Morkel shut down any suggestion of anxiety. "Absolutely no discussion on Abhishek Sharma in the group… he is going to deliver," he said, describing him as "entertaining" and striking the ball well in the nets.

It was less a defence than a statement of intent: The management will not allow a young aggressor to be consumed by short-term returns. In a tournament where powerplay momentum has repeatedly stalled, the instinct might be to retreat into conservatism. Instead, the message is continuity — that India's template still requires a disruptor at the top.

The timing matters. The Super 8s are where margin compresses, and reputations harden. Backing Abhishek now is as much about protecting a role as protecting a player.

Surfaces & Adaptability

Morkel returned repeatedly to the theme of surfaces — black soil, red soil, moisture, dryness — as variables that have dictated tempo. His language was that of craft: "It's not about going aggressive every time… adaptability… not to have tunnel vision and play one-dimensional cricket," he insisted.

In practical terms, that means turning six-hitting into twos, hitting along the ground instead of against the turn, and recognising when a 170 surface masquerades as a 200 one. India, he admitted, misread that early in the tournament. They have since adjusted.

That adjustment has implications for the South Africa game. Ahmedabad has already produced surfaces that reward discipline and punish impatience. Against a South African attack that mixes pace with probing spin, India's ability to read phases — not just bowlers — will decide their ceiling.

The Bowling Unit