Spin Frailties, Abhishek Drought And Tactical Bowling Reset: India Face Defining Super 8 Test Against SA
India’s spin problem, Abhishek Sharma’s ducks, and a bowling unit recalibrating: What Morne Morkel revealed before the South Africa test.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Ahmedabad: The most revealing moments of bowling coach Morne Morkel's press conference ahead of India's Super 8 opener against South Africa were not about opposition plans or matchups. They were about India themselves — their uneasy relationship with spin, their fragile starts, and the balancing act between aggression and adaptation on surfaces that have steadily tilted towards the bowlers.
At the heart of Morkel's candour lay a simple admission: India has not dominated spin through the group stage. "We know we haven’t dominated spin so far," he said, framing it as both a reality and a challenge. The numbers bear him out. Against the USA, India slipped to 42 for 3 against slow bowling; against Namibia, they lost five wickets for 61 in the middle overs, undone by disciplined finger spin. Pakistan stretched the pattern further — 18 overs of spin for 144 for 6 — forcing India into caution rather than control.
Yet Morkel's analysis resisted panic. He framed it as a phase rather than a flaw. "Surfaces haven't been easy. Still been getting to good scores. The idea is to see off the tough phase… we can pull the trigger at the end." It is a blueprint built less on domination and more on sequencing: Absorb, stabilise, then accelerate. The Netherlands game, where India scored 70 off eight overs of spin, was cited internally as proof that the method can evolve.
Abhishek Question
If spin is India’s collective vulnerability, Abhishek Sharma's three consecutive ducks have become the individual subplot. Morkel shut down any suggestion of anxiety. "Absolutely no discussion on Abhishek Sharma in the group… he is going to deliver," he said, describing him as "entertaining" and striking the ball well in the nets.
It was less a defence than a statement of intent: The management will not allow a young aggressor to be consumed by short-term returns. In a tournament where powerplay momentum has repeatedly stalled, the instinct might be to retreat into conservatism. Instead, the message is continuity — that India's template still requires a disruptor at the top.
The timing matters. The Super 8s are where margin compresses, and reputations harden. Backing Abhishek now is as much about protecting a role as protecting a player.
Surfaces & Adaptability
Morkel returned repeatedly to the theme of surfaces — black soil, red soil, moisture, dryness — as variables that have dictated tempo. His language was that of craft: "It's not about going aggressive every time… adaptability… not to have tunnel vision and play one-dimensional cricket," he insisted.
In practical terms, that means turning six-hitting into twos, hitting along the ground instead of against the turn, and recognising when a 170 surface masquerades as a 200 one. India, he admitted, misread that early in the tournament. They have since adjusted.
That adjustment has implications for the South Africa game. Ahmedabad has already produced surfaces that reward discipline and punish impatience. Against a South African attack that mixes pace with probing spin, India's ability to read phases — not just bowlers — will decide their ceiling.
The Bowling Unit
The bowling coach also talked about Varun Chakravarthy the student, Shivam Dube the luxury and Washington Sundar the option. While batting vulnerabilities framed the conversation, Morkel's eyes lit up when he spoke about his bowlers. Varun Chakravarthy, he said, remains the “go-to” strike bowler, but one who must resist the urge to chase wickets too eagerly. "Don’t rush it… things will happen if he lands the ball in the right place," he quipped.
What stands out is Varun’s method. Morkel described him as “a student of the game,” pouring over video clips, asking questions, mapping batters. It is a portrait of preparation as performance — of intelligence supplementing mystery.
Alongside him sits a more unexpected asset: Shivam Dube. Morkel called him a "good luxury to have" — a power hitter who understands what batters want and can reverse-engineer that knowledge into bowling plans. His journey as a bowler, Morkel said, began only a year ago, built on confidence and clarity of variation. When frontline spinners are under pressure, Dube becomes the release valve.
Then there is Washington Sundar, freshly back from injury and already reintroduced as a tactical option against left-hand heavy line-ups. His return widens India’s combinations just as the tournament enters its tactical phase.
Fielding, Pressure & Small Margins
Morkel's most understated concern was fielding. "Catching is definitely going to play a big part now," he said, acknowledging recent lapses and stressing the need to attack even the "50-50" chances given by the toss. In tight Super 8 contests, dropped chances are not just errors; they are momentum swings.
The same logic applies to the new-ball phase against South Africa. With Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram in form, India's first objective is disruption. "Put our bodies forward to try and get those early wickets… get the ball in the right area," Morkel said. It is less about magic deliveries and more about disciplined pressure — partnerships with the ball to create opportunities for the strike bowler.
Left-handers, Matchups
India's left-heavy batting order has invited tactical planning from opponents, but Morkel dismissed the idea that it makes them predictable. "They are aggressive players… bowlers will have sleepless nights," he said. The emphasis again is on intent — that once rhythm returns, the same configuration that now looks vulnerable could become oppressive.
Contest Of Execution
Perhaps the most telling line of the press conference was Morkel's assessment of South Africa: "There aren’t many weaknesses." It is a recognition that the Super 8s are no longer about exploiting soft spots but about executing plans under pressure.
For India, that plan now has clear contours. Stabilise against spin rather than force it. Trust a misfiring opener. Lean on a bowling unit that blends analysis with variation. Sharpen the fielding margins. And, above all, adapt — to surfaces, to phases, to the shifting demands of a tournament entering its most exacting week.
In Ahmedabad on February 22, the contest will not be decided by one narrative alone. It will be decided by how well India can solve their own.