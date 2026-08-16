ETV Bharat / sports

Spain Break Australia’s World Record In International Cricket Days After Winning FIFA World Cup

Hyderabad: A few days after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain accomplished another sporting feat and this time it was in cricket. The Spanish cricket team broke the long-standing record of Australia to win the most international matches in a row. Spain have been undefeated since 2023.

They kicked off their unbeaten streak with a triumph against the Isle of Man. They handed four defeat to the opposition over two days in February 2023. In April 2024, Spain defeated Jersey in two matches played on April 14. They went on to beat Croatia 5-0 in August 2024 before scoring victories against Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece and Finland.

Spain registered 5-0 series win over Croatia in December 2025 and equalled Australia's record of Australia’s 20 consecutive wins. The team broke Australia’s record of the longest winning streak in international cricket with a successful chase of 132 against Finland in a T20I. In their most recent fixture, the team stretched their streak to 22 victories by defeating Isle of Man.

Spain will take on Luxembourg and Bulgaria in the next couple of matches on August 17 and 18, respectively.