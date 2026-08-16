Spain Break Australia’s World Record In International Cricket Days After Winning FIFA World Cup
Spain broke Australia’s long-standing record in international cricket with 21 consecutive wins in international cricket.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: A few days after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain accomplished another sporting feat and this time it was in cricket. The Spanish cricket team broke the long-standing record of Australia to win the most international matches in a row. Spain have been undefeated since 2023.
They kicked off their unbeaten streak with a triumph against the Isle of Man. They handed four defeat to the opposition over two days in February 2023. In April 2024, Spain defeated Jersey in two matches played on April 14. They went on to beat Croatia 5-0 in August 2024 before scoring victories against Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece and Finland.
Spain registered 5-0 series win over Croatia in December 2025 and equalled Australia's record of Australia’s 20 consecutive wins. The team broke Australia’s record of the longest winning streak in international cricket with a successful chase of 132 against Finland in a T20I. In their most recent fixture, the team stretched their streak to 22 victories by defeating Isle of Man.
Most consecutive wins in International Cricket:— CricketGully (@thecricketgully) August 15, 2026
🇪🇸 21* - Spain (2023 - 2026)
🇦🇺 20 - Australia (2003)
🇺🇬 17 - Uganda (2024 - 2025)
🇦🇺 16 - Australia (2000 - 2001)
🇦🇺 16 - Australia (2006 - 2007)
🇵🇰 14 - Pakistan (1990)
🇵🇰 14 - Pakistan (2011 - 2012)
🇯🇵 14 - Japan (2024 - 2025)… pic.twitter.com/Z0uiwpk9bQ
Spain will take on Luxembourg and Bulgaria in the next couple of matches on August 17 and 18, respectively.
Australia’s 20-match winning streak
Australia were the most dominant force in world cricket at one point of time, and during that period they created a streak of 20 international wins. Their streak of winning matches started with a win against England in January 2003. The 20th consecutive win came against West Indies in May 2003, which helped them secure a 4-0 lead in the seven-match ODI series.
West Indies broke Australia’s streak by beating them in the fifth ODI.
Who are the top five nations to register the most consecutive wins?
Spain are at the top with 22 consecutive wins, and their streak is not broken yet. Australia are in second position with 20 wins in a row, while Uganda have occupied the third spot with 17 consecutive triumphs. Australia appear in the top five twice, as they are at the fourth position with 16 consecutive victories. Australia are the most dominant force in the list as they are also at the fifth position with 16 wins in a row.