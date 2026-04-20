SA-W v IND-W: South Africa Takes 2-0 Lead With Eight-Wicket Win Over India
South Africa women beat India by eight wickets in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at Kingsmead, Durban.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: South African women’s team took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series with an eight-wicket win over the visitors on Sunday, April 19. Shafali Verma scored a half-century for India, but no other batsman made a special impact. Also, Anushka Sharma made her India debut in the match, but it became forgettable as the team lost in a lop-sided contest.
India bundled out on 147
After electing to bat first, the Indian women's team managed to post a paltry total of 147 in 20 overs. Opener Shafali Verma played a knock of 57 runs in 38 balls, but none of the other batters managed to make any impact. Anushka Sharma, who was playing her debut match, scored 28 runs in 31 balls. The innings saw five batters scoring in double digits, while six of the batters managed to score only in single digits.
South Africa win the second T20I by 8 wickets. #TeamIndia will look to comeback in the 3rd T20I in Johannesburg.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 19, 2026
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/3YhFPkb2nl#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/pvNCCQ3DOs
Tumi Sekhukhune and Chloe Tryon picked three wickets each, while Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba chipped in with one wicket each.
South Africa completes the chase with 17 balls to spare
Thanks to the half-centuries from openers Laura Wolvaardt (54) and Sune Luus (57), the hosts won the match with ease. They formed a 106-run opening stand, and the match was tilted in their favour with that partnership. Tazmin Brits (20 Not Out) and Annerie Dercksen (12 Not Out) then finished the proceedings, taking the team over the finish line.
Partnership broken 🙌— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) April 19, 2026
Shreyanka Patil witht the wicket of Laura Wolvaardt ☝️
Arundhati Reddy takes a good boundary catch 👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/3YhFPkauxN#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/OblzUwmCdu
Shreyanka Patil was the only wicket-taker for India with two dismissals on her bowling.
The next match between the two teams will be played on April 22 in Johannesburg, and it will be a do-or-die contest for India. For South Africa, a win will seal the series for them as they will take an unassailable 3-0 lead.
Laura Wolvaardt has been the highest run-getter for South Africa so far, amassing 105 runs, while Tumi Sekhukhune is the leading wicket-taker with five scalps on he name.