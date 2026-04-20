ETV Bharat / sports

SA-W v IND-W: South Africa Takes 2-0 Lead With Eight-Wicket Win Over India

Hyderabad: South African women’s team took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series with an eight-wicket win over the visitors on Sunday, April 19. Shafali Verma scored a half-century for India, but no other batsman made a special impact. Also, Anushka Sharma made her India debut in the match, but it became forgettable as the team lost in a lop-sided contest.

India bundled out on 147

After electing to bat first, the Indian women's team managed to post a paltry total of 147 in 20 overs. Opener Shafali Verma played a knock of 57 runs in 38 balls, but none of the other batters managed to make any impact. Anushka Sharma, who was playing her debut match, scored 28 runs in 31 balls. The innings saw five batters scoring in double digits, while six of the batters managed to score only in single digits.

Tumi Sekhukhune and Chloe Tryon picked three wickets each, while Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba chipped in with one wicket each.