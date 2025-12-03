ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Chose To Field: India Lose 20th Consecutive Toss In 50-Over Cricket

Hyderabad: South Africa won the toss in the second ODI of the series as well and elected to field. They have made three changes in the squad with skipper Temba Bavuma, spinner Keshav Maharaj and pacer Lungi Ngidi coming in the squad. Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen and Ottniel Baartman have been taken out of the playing XI. India's struggle with luck continued as they lost their 20th consecutive toss in the ODI cricket. India are playing with an unchanged XI.

India are up against South Africa in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The Men in Blue have already taken a 1-0 lead with a 17-run victory in the series opener. Temba Bavuma has returned after being rested in the first match in Ranchi.

KL Rahul mentioned that the team is prepared to bowl in the presence of the dew factor at the toss.