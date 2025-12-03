IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Chose To Field: India Lose 20th Consecutive Toss In 50-Over Cricket
South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI of the three-match series against India.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST|
Updated : December 3, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa won the toss in the second ODI of the series as well and elected to field. They have made three changes in the squad with skipper Temba Bavuma, spinner Keshav Maharaj and pacer Lungi Ngidi coming in the squad. Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen and Ottniel Baartman have been taken out of the playing XI. India's struggle with luck continued as they lost their 20th consecutive toss in the ODI cricket. India are playing with an unchanged XI.
India are up against South Africa in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The Men in Blue have already taken a 1-0 lead with a 17-run victory in the series opener. Temba Bavuma has returned after being rested in the first match in Ranchi.
2nd ODI. South Africa won the toss and elected to field. https://t.co/oBs0Ns6SqR #TeamIndia #INDvSA #2ndODI @IDFCFIRSTBank— BCCI (@BCCI) December 3, 2025
KL Rahul mentioned that the team is prepared to bowl in the presence of the dew factor at the toss.
"We know what to expect. The boys are looking in good shape. And I'm excited about this game. Before the series as well, we spoke about it (dew). This is a time in India where there is a lot of dew. We're expecting dew in every place that we play. So, the bowlers have spoken about it. A few tactics and a few things that we've spoken about, which I think we did really well in the last game. So, that'll give our bowling team a lot of confidence," he said.
Squads
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
According to the pitch report by Deep Dasgupta and Shaun Pollock chasing team will have an advantage due to the dew factor. Also, the surface will witness some uneven bounce, and the match won't be high-scoring like Ranchi.