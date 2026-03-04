ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs NZ: ‘Is It A Clean Catch?’ Fans React To Daryl Mitchell’s Controversial Diving Catch To Dismiss Aiden Markram

Hyderabad: The first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 is underway with South Africa and New Zealand squaring off in the crucial encounter. The contest witnessed a tense moment unfold as Aiden Markram was dismissed in a controversial manner. Daryl Mitchell took Markram’s catch at long-on, but there were contrasting opinions around the legality of the catch.

What was the incident that sparked controversy?

The incident occurred in the 8th over of the South African innings when Rachindra Ravindra fired a delivery angling towards middle and leg to Markram, who was on the strike. The South African batter lofted the ball down the ground, but did not connect well. The shot came from the inside half of the bat and travelled flat towards the long-on, but Mitchell caught it just when the ball was dipping.

Mitchell put in a full-length dive and grabbed the ball a few inches above the turf. However, the catch looked like a close call as it was taken very close to the ground. Also, Mitchell didn’t celebrate immediately, which resulted in the umpires referring to the TV Umpire.