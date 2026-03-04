SA vs NZ: ‘Is It A Clean Catch?’ Fans React To Daryl Mitchell’s Controversial Diving Catch To Dismiss Aiden Markram
Daryl Mitchell took a controversial diving catch to dismiss Aiden Markram, and it sparked a controversy around the legality of the take.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 is underway with South Africa and New Zealand squaring off in the crucial encounter. The contest witnessed a tense moment unfold as Aiden Markram was dismissed in a controversial manner. Daryl Mitchell took Markram’s catch at long-on, but there were contrasting opinions around the legality of the catch.
What was the incident that sparked controversy?
The incident occurred in the 8th over of the South African innings when Rachindra Ravindra fired a delivery angling towards middle and leg to Markram, who was on the strike. The South African batter lofted the ball down the ground, but did not connect well. The shot came from the inside half of the bat and travelled flat towards the long-on, but Mitchell caught it just when the ball was dipping.
Mitchell put in a full-length dive and grabbed the ball a few inches above the turf. However, the catch looked like a close call as it was taken very close to the ground. Also, Mitchell didn’t celebrate immediately, which resulted in the umpires referring to the TV Umpire.
Is it a clean catch?
The catch looked doubtful in the front-angle replays as it suggested that the ball might have brushed the ground while Mitchell was taking the catch. However, the side-on replays suggested that the New Zealand fielders had managed to get his fingers underneath the ball behind the catch.
Fan reactions
The fans questioned the legitimacy of the catch, as for some of them, the ball had touched the ground while Mitchell was completing the take. On the other hand, some of them. Some of the fans watching the match claimed on social media that it is clearly a case of bias.
South Africa were in trouble after five of their wickets were down, but Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen were scripting a recovery at the time of writing.
