SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Surpasses Joe Root To Take Most Test Catches As A Fielder
Steve Smith overtook Joe Root to become the fielder with the most catches in Test cricket.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Steve Smith is known to be an ace batter in Test cricket, but he is also known as a gun fielder. The Australian cricketer often sets records, and he added another achievement to his resume in the one-off Test against South Africa. Smith surpassed England’s Joe Root in the fielding record in Test cricket.
Smith reached the milestone of taking the most catches as a fielder in Test cricket on Day 3 of the Australia vs South Africa Test. David Bedingham nicked a delivery off Pat Cummins. He nicked a hard, back-of-a-length delivery towards the first slip. Smith put in a dive to his left and took a sharp catch to dismiss the South African batter on a score of 49.
Steven Peter Devereux Smith now holds the world record for most catches in test match history. He has surpassed Joseph Edward Root https://t.co/rcKpNILiDx— Mustafa (@mustafamasood0) October 11, 2026
With the catch, Smith’s tally of catches in Test cricket went to 221. It took him past Root’s record of 220 catches. Indian legend Rahul Dravid is at third place on the list with 210 catches. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (205) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (200) comprise the list of the top five. Ricky Ponting is in sixth place with 196 catches.
Steve Smith’s catches highlight reel will be insane when he’s all done with his career. Unreal catch given the position of the keeper because he would’ve seen the ball late. Magics like these, when nothing is working, change the course of game. https://t.co/Z42kxAALNi— Rafi (@rafi4999) October 11, 2026
Root previously held the record with his fielding in the third Test against India at Lord's last year. Smith had earlier shown his fielding prowess by catching South African captain Temba Bavuma off Nathan Lyon's bowling.
Most catches as a fielder in Test cricket
221* - Steve Smith
220 - Joe Root
210 - Rahul Dravid
205 - M Jayawardene
200 - Jacques Kallis
196 - Ricky Ponting
Smith struggles with the bat
Smith amassed 25 runs off 53 deliveries during his stay at the crease and failed to capitalise on the start. He stitched a 60-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne and provided some stability to the top order.
Jansen ended Smith’s stay at the crease shortly after lunch on Day 1. He bowled a good-length delivery which straightened up, and Smith nicked it towards gully, and Wiaan Mulder took a low catch.
However. After Smith’s dismissal, Matt Renshaw stepped up in the situation with a knock of 190 runs and helped the visitors post 390 from 6/124.