ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Surpasses Joe Root To Take Most Test Catches As A Fielder

File photo: Steve Smith ( AP )

Hyderabad: Steve Smith is known to be an ace batter in Test cricket, but he is also known as a gun fielder. The Australian cricketer often sets records, and he added another achievement to his resume in the one-off Test against South Africa. Smith surpassed England’s Joe Root in the fielding record in Test cricket.

Smith reached the milestone of taking the most catches as a fielder in Test cricket on Day 3 of the Australia vs South Africa Test. David Bedingham nicked a delivery off Pat Cummins. He nicked a hard, back-of-a-length delivery towards the first slip. Smith put in a dive to his left and took a sharp catch to dismiss the South African batter on a score of 49.

With the catch, Smith’s tally of catches in Test cricket went to 221. It took him past Root’s record of 220 catches. Indian legend Rahul Dravid is at third place on the list with 210 catches. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (205) and South Africa's Jacques Kallis (200) comprise the list of the top five. Ricky Ponting is in sixth place with 196 catches. Root previously held the record with his fielding in the third Test against India at Lord's last year. Smith had earlier shown his fielding prowess by catching South African captain Temba Bavuma off Nathan Lyon's bowling. Most catches as a fielder in Test cricket 221* - Steve Smith 220 - Joe Root 210 - Rahul Dravid