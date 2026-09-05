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South Africa Register Their First-Ever T20I Win Over Namibia Courtesy Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ Century

Out of the three T20Is played between South Africa and Namibia, the latter have won two matches.

south africa first t20i win over namibia
File photo: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 5, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: South Africa finally overcame the string of defeats against Namibia, beating them for the first time in the T20Is. The Proteas posted a mammoth total of 228/4 while batting first and restricted the opposition to 217/3. Batters from both sides were impressive, but the decisive effort from the South African bowling unit helped them secure the win. Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the star of the show, scoring a century, while Connor Esterhuizen also chipped in with a fifty.

South Africa’s first win over Namibia

In total, three T20Is have been played between the two teams and the earlier two matches were won by Namibia. In fact, one of Namibia’s wins came in the ongoing tri-series. All three of the matches have been played in 2026. Unexpectedly, it is turning out to be a close matchup between the two sides.

The fact that South Africa are playing with their second-string squad can’t be ignored, but Namibia are also punching above their weight with some solid batting performances.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius scripts history

The South African opening batter smashed the ball around the park, playing a knock of 101 runs from just 53 deliveries laced with eight sixes. He completed the hundred in 52 deliveries and became the youngest player to score a T20I century among a full-member nation. Petorious achieved the feat at the age of 20 years and 161 days. Earlier, the record was held by Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, who smashed his maiden T20I century at the age of 20 years and 337 days.

His knock, along with a contribution from Esterhuizen (88), helped the team post 228/4 while batting first. The opening duo of Pretorios and Esterhuizen formed a 156-run opening partnership.

Namibia was restricted to 217/3

Jan Frylinck led the chase for Namibia, scoring 72 runs from just 36 deliveries, while Louren Steenkamp scored 61 runs from 44 deliveries before being retired hurt. However, the effort from the duo wasn’t enough to take Namibia over the finish line. Nqobani Mokoena picked two wickets while Andile Simelane took a single wicket.

TAGGED:

SOUTH AFRICA BEAT NAMIBIA
SOUTH AFRICA VS NAMIBIA CRICKET
SA VS NAM HIGHLIGHTS
SOUTH AFRICA NAMIBIA TRI SERIES
SA VS NAM T20I

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