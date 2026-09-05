South Africa Register Their First-Ever T20I Win Over Namibia Courtesy Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ Century
Out of the three T20Is played between South Africa and Namibia, the latter have won two matches.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa finally overcame the string of defeats against Namibia, beating them for the first time in the T20Is. The Proteas posted a mammoth total of 228/4 while batting first and restricted the opposition to 217/3. Batters from both sides were impressive, but the decisive effort from the South African bowling unit helped them secure the win. Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the star of the show, scoring a century, while Connor Esterhuizen also chipped in with a fifty.
South Africa’s first win over Namibia
In total, three T20Is have been played between the two teams and the earlier two matches were won by Namibia. In fact, one of Namibia’s wins came in the ongoing tri-series. All three of the matches have been played in 2026. Unexpectedly, it is turning out to be a close matchup between the two sides.
New World Record! 🌍🔥— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 4, 2026
Lhuan-dré Pretorius has etched his name into the history books! 📖
At just 20 years and 161 days old, #TheProteas opener now holds the record of the youngest ever player from an ICC Full Member nation to score a T20I century! 🇿🇦👏
A record breaking knock… pic.twitter.com/VOV4HHuw4m
The fact that South Africa are playing with their second-string squad can’t be ignored, but Namibia are also punching above their weight with some solid batting performances.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius scripts history
The South African opening batter smashed the ball around the park, playing a knock of 101 runs from just 53 deliveries laced with eight sixes. He completed the hundred in 52 deliveries and became the youngest player to score a T20I century among a full-member nation. Petorious achieved the feat at the age of 20 years and 161 days. Earlier, the record was held by Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, who smashed his maiden T20I century at the age of 20 years and 337 days.
🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 4, 2026
A closely contested game comes to an end in Windhoek as #TheProteas claim an 11 run victory! 👏🇿🇦
The win seals our place in the T20I Tri Series final, where we’ll face Zimbabwe on Sunday. 🏆#Unbreakable pic.twitter.com/S3eXdW990I
His knock, along with a contribution from Esterhuizen (88), helped the team post 228/4 while batting first. The opening duo of Pretorios and Esterhuizen formed a 156-run opening partnership.
Namibia was restricted to 217/3
The next big thing from South Africa? 🇿🇦— FanCode (@FanCode) September 4, 2026
Catch all the action LIVE only on FanCode 📲#TriSeries #LhuanDrePretorius pic.twitter.com/UqoZVP2TYy
Jan Frylinck led the chase for Namibia, scoring 72 runs from just 36 deliveries, while Louren Steenkamp scored 61 runs from 44 deliveries before being retired hurt. However, the effort from the duo wasn’t enough to take Namibia over the finish line. Nqobani Mokoena picked two wickets while Andile Simelane took a single wicket.