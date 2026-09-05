ETV Bharat / sports

South Africa Register Their First-Ever T20I Win Over Namibia Courtesy Lhuan-dre Pretorius’ Century

Hyderabad: South Africa finally overcame the string of defeats against Namibia, beating them for the first time in the T20Is. The Proteas posted a mammoth total of 228/4 while batting first and restricted the opposition to 217/3. Batters from both sides were impressive, but the decisive effort from the South African bowling unit helped them secure the win. Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the star of the show, scoring a century, while Connor Esterhuizen also chipped in with a fifty.

South Africa’s first win over Namibia

In total, three T20Is have been played between the two teams and the earlier two matches were won by Namibia. In fact, one of Namibia’s wins came in the ongoing tri-series. All three of the matches have been played in 2026. Unexpectedly, it is turning out to be a close matchup between the two sides.

The fact that South Africa are playing with their second-string squad can’t be ignored, but Namibia are also punching above their weight with some solid batting performances.