SA vs BAN | Ngidi, Nortje Return; Temba Bavuma Rested As South Africa Announce White-ball Squads
South Africa have announced their T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, and a few players like Aiden Markram have been rested.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa have unveiled the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. The team has rested several senior players like Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada. Pacer Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have returned to the squad. Keshav Maharaj will captain the ODI squad while Bjorn Fortuin will lead the team in the T20I series.
South Africa set to take on Bangladesh with new captains
Keshav Maharaj will lead the ODI side while Bjorn Fortuin will captain the T20I team. Maharaj has captained South Africa in one Test in 2025, where they won. Also, he has captained the national side in seven ODIs, with the team winning two while losing three.
Dafabet ODI & Emeris T20I Squad Announcement vs Bangladesh 🚨 The South Africa Men’s selection panel has today announced the squads for next month’s three-match Dafabet One-Day International (ODI) series and three-match Emeris T20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh. Keshav Maharaj will captain the ODI side in the series to be played from 01 - 07 December, while Bjorn Fortuin will lead the T20I side from 10 - 13 December. Lungi Ngidi makes his return to the national fold following his recovery from injury, while fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje has also been included in the ODI side, having last featured in the format against Australia in September 2023. #Unbreakable #SAvBAN— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 20, 2026
Also, the team played 10 matches under his captaincy, emerging triumphant in seven matches.
As a South African captain, Fortuin has 2 wins and 0 losses in ODIs and 4 wins and 1 loss in T20Is under his belt.
Rests to senior players
Regular white-ball and multi-format stars—including Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton, and Matthew Breetzke have been rested for the purpose of workload management ahead of the England tour.
Fast bowler returns to the South Africa set-up as the Proteas name their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh 👀 https://t.co/qXKYHlPt6u— ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2026
Temba Bavuma remains out due to a calf injury, and Ottneil Baartman was unavailable after sustaining a left hamstring injury in training.
Ngidi and Nortje return
Pacers Lungi Ngidi has returned from a hamstring injury, while Nortje has been added to the ODI squad for the first time since September 2023, when he played against Australia in the home series. Wicketkeeper-batter Sinethemba Qeshile has also earned a recall after scoring earns a T20I recall after scoring 277 runs at a 197.85 strike rate in the YesPlay Pro20 Cup.
ODI squad
Keshav Maharaj (C), Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs.
T20I squad
Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Donovan Ferreira, Jordan Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen.
BAN vs SA series schedule
- First ODI: 1 December, KuGompo City
- Second ODI: 4 December, Gqeberha
- Third ODI: 7 December, Cape Town
- First T20I: 10 December, Kimberley
- Second T20I: 12 December, Benoni
- Third T20I: 13 December, Centurion