ETV Bharat / sports

SA vs BAN | Ngidi, Nortje Return; Temba Bavuma Rested As South Africa Announce White-ball Squads

Hyderabad: South Africa have unveiled the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh. The team has rested several senior players like Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada. Pacer Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have returned to the squad. Keshav Maharaj will captain the ODI squad while Bjorn Fortuin will lead the team in the T20I series.

South Africa set to take on Bangladesh with new captains

Keshav Maharaj will lead the ODI side while Bjorn Fortuin will captain the T20I team. Maharaj has captained South Africa in one Test in 2025, where they won. Also, he has captained the national side in seven ODIs, with the team winning two while losing three.

Also, the team played 10 matches under his captaincy, emerging triumphant in seven matches.

As a South African captain, Fortuin has 2 wins and 0 losses in ODIs and 4 wins and 1 loss in T20Is under his belt.

Rests to senior players

Regular white-ball and multi-format stars—including Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton, and Matthew Breetzke have been rested for the purpose of workload management ahead of the England tour.

Temba Bavuma remains out due to a calf injury, and Ottneil Baartman was unavailable after sustaining a left hamstring injury in training.