ETV Bharat / sports

'Absolutely Ridiculous': Marizanne Kapp Criticises Anaya Bangar’s Possible Participation In WBBL

Hyderabad: South Africa star Marizanne Kapp has slammed Cricket Australia’s decision to allow Anaya Bangar to play in the Women’s Big Bash in Australia. In a social media post, Kapp opined that transgender athletes should not be allowed to take part in women’s cricket.

“Absolutely ridiculous, this should not be allowed,” Kapp wrote on her Instagram handle.

Kapp’s reaction comes after Anaya had recently announced that she has been cleared to play women’s community and Premier Cricket across Australia by their governing body. She had also said that she will be keeping elite cricket in sight to appear in March 2027. Ever since her claim, the daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar has been the point of discussion amongst the cricket fraternity.

Kapp is the first high-profile women's cricketer to oppose the decision. The South African all-rounder is one of the most accomplished cricketers across the globe.

Anaya on getting a pathway to elite cricket

Anaya announced that she has been cleared to play in a press conference.