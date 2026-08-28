'Absolutely Ridiculous': Marizanne Kapp Criticises Anaya Bangar’s Possible Participation In WBBL
Marizanne Kapp has slammed Cricket Australia for their decision to allow Anaya Bangar to participate in the WBBL.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa star Marizanne Kapp has slammed Cricket Australia’s decision to allow Anaya Bangar to play in the Women’s Big Bash in Australia. In a social media post, Kapp opined that transgender athletes should not be allowed to take part in women’s cricket.
“Absolutely ridiculous, this should not be allowed,” Kapp wrote on her Instagram handle.
Kapp’s reaction comes after Anaya had recently announced that she has been cleared to play women’s community and Premier Cricket across Australia by their governing body. She had also said that she will be keeping elite cricket in sight to appear in March 2027. Ever since her claim, the daughter of former India cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar has been the point of discussion amongst the cricket fraternity.
Kapp is the first high-profile women's cricketer to oppose the decision. The South African all-rounder is one of the most accomplished cricketers across the globe.
Anaya on getting a pathway to elite cricket
Anaya announced that she has been cleared to play in a press conference.
“I am preparing to return to women's cricket in Australia with the aim of pursuing elite cricket from March 2027. This has not been an automatic or an informal process,” she said.
Cricket Australia has a framework designed to balance fairness, competitive integrity and inclusion in women's sport and my case has been considered through that framework," she added.
"My understanding from Cricket Australia's clearance is that my eligibility for elite women's cricket from March 2027 remains subject to the applicable policy requirements, including a blood test assessment at the same time. If that March 2027 test confirms that I continue to meet the required testosterone criteria, I will be eligible to pursue selection for elite women's cricket, including the Women's Big Bash League pathway," she added.
ICC rules different from CA
Although Cricket Australia might have cleared her to play in women’s cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) are different. The rules from the ICC do not allow transgender women who have experienced male puberty to compete in international women’s cricket.
Cricket Australia’s domestic framework has allowed Anaya to take part in women’s domestic cricket.