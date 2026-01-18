ETV Bharat / sports

South Africa Has Promise & Pedigree; Need Smart Strategy And Steely Nerves To Win T20 World Cup

File Photo: Players of South Africa lift the mace after winning the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England ( IANS )

By Meenakshi Rao

Hyderabad: Power, pace, pedigree, and a fierce hunger for a World Cup trophy has the potential to take the Proteas deep into the tournament, where, yet again, the perennial performers will be dabbling with promise and pressure.

On paper, this is the squad to watch out for, what with a well-balanced scoresheet of batters, quicks and spinners, with most of them filling the much-coveted all-rounders’ slots.

Now that the South Africans have tasted the elixir of winning an ICC summit tournament by defeating no less than the Australians in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship, and breaking the proverbial jinx, they would earnestly be taking another go at their second trophy, this time in the short format of the game.

Having reached the Final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados in their last outing in 2024, a victory in the upcoming T20 World Cup looks neither impertinent nor historically hampered.

The Run-Up

Their last significant white-ball assignment before this upcoming World Cup was in December 2025, when they played two Tests, three ODIs and a five-match T20 series in India to prepare for the big one starting this February.

Though they lost the T20 series 1-3 to India, the series helped them assess the situation and provided significant experience of playing in Indian conditions and pitches.

The experienced players in the squad, and their India outing so close to the World Cup, will come in handy for a team looking to pocket its first World Cup silverware, fuelled as it is by their close miss against India last time.

Notable Squad Decisions

The biggest surprises were the omissions of Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton, with Jason Smith and Tony de Zorzi selected instead. Stubbs has an exceptional T20 strike rate of 143.64 across 147 games with 11 fifties, making his exclusion noteworthy.

Team Analysis

South Africa reached the Final of the last edition with a rock-solid performance from the first match onwards, though they missed the Cup by a whisker against India. So, the big question will be the same: Will all the potential and promise, all the firepower, all the arm ferocity and all the intent catapult Aiden Markram’s men to the championship dais?

Squad Overview

The Proteas selectors have picked a fiery squad with rich experience strongly girdling the young blood in the ranks, to aid their fast and furious batter-skipper Aiden Markram.

As many as seven players from the eventful 2024 outing will be holding the team together as the newcomers in the team bid for a place under the cricketing sun for this rainbow nation.

Notably, the retired, but now back and exploding batter Quinton de Kock would be leading the charge with Markram, David Miller, Devald Brevis and finisher all-rounder Keshav Maharaj, to name a few.

Batters Who Matter