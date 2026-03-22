ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs SA 4th T20I: South Africa Bounce Back With 19-Run Win, Level Series 2-2

Batting first, South Africa posted 164/5 on the scoreboard from 20 overs, with Connor Esterhuizen leading the charge with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter played a knock of 57 runs from 36 deliveries, laced with five sixes. Rubin Hermann also chipped in with a knock of unbeaten 28 runs for the team. Kyle Jamieson picked two wickets while Zakary Foulkes, Ben Sears and Cole McConchie picked one wicket each.

Wellington: The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa is becoming more interesting with every match, and the fourth fixture also did the same as the latter levelled the series 2-2. The visitors beat the hosts by 19 runs at the Sky Stadium, Wellington, to bounce back after losing the previous match.

New Zealand struggled from the start in the chase. Tim Robinson (32) and Dane Cleaver (26) were the only two batters who made significant contributions, but other batters kept losing their wickets at regular intervals. They were in the hunt till 8.2 overs when the score was 76/2, but the innings derailed after that with the dismissal of Cleaver, and the team lost eight wickets in the next 69 runs. Thus, New Zealand were eventually all out on 145.

Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets while Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen and Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets each.

Esterhuizen was given the Player of the Match award for his performance. James Neesham had a forgettable day with both the bat and ball in his first outing as captain. Neesham was captaining New Zealand for the first time in his international career as Tom Latham missed the match due to a thumb injury. Both teams are playing without their key players from the T20 World Cup, like New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.