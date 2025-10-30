ETV Bharat / sports

ENG-W vs SA-W: South Africa Book Maiden ODI World Cup Final Spot With 125-Run Win

South Africa Women and England Women players greet each other after the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final match at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati ( IANS )

Hyderabad: South Africa's women’s cricket team secured their maiden ODI World Cup final appearance, beating England by 125 runs with an all-round performance. Laura Wolvaardt shone with the bat while Marizane Kapp decimated the opposition batting unit to help the team secure a dominating win. Batting first, South Africa posted 319/7 on the scoreboard courtesy of Laura Wolvaardt’s scintillating knock of 169 runs off just 143 deliveries. Tazmin Brits (45) and Marizanne Kapp (42) also played supporting knocks to help the team post a 300-plus total.

In response, England were bundled out on 194 thanks to Marizane Kapp’s five-wicket haul. Kapp sent the top order batters packing early in the innings during her spell. Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) showed some resistance but it was not good enough to take the team over the finish line.

The fixture witnessed multiple records being broken during the whole action.

The second biggest defeat for England in the World Cups