ENG-W vs SA-W: South Africa Book Maiden ODI World Cup Final Spot With 125-Run Win
South Africa demolished England in the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup by 125 runs to book a berth in the title decider.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 9:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa's women’s cricket team secured their maiden ODI World Cup final appearance, beating England by 125 runs with an all-round performance. Laura Wolvaardt shone with the bat while Marizane Kapp decimated the opposition batting unit to help the team secure a dominating win. Batting first, South Africa posted 319/7 on the scoreboard courtesy of Laura Wolvaardt’s scintillating knock of 169 runs off just 143 deliveries. Tazmin Brits (45) and Marizanne Kapp (42) also played supporting knocks to help the team post a 300-plus total.
In response, England were bundled out on 194 thanks to Marizane Kapp’s five-wicket haul. Kapp sent the top order batters packing early in the innings during her spell. Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) showed some resistance but it was not good enough to take the team over the finish line.
𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄! 💥— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2025
South Africa secured a stunning victory over England to book their spot in the summit clash of #CWC25 🤩#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/pHnNLP2IBb
The fixture witnessed multiple records being broken during the whole action.
The second biggest defeat for England in the World Cups
The English side suffered their second-heaviest defeat in the women’s World Cups after a 126-run loss against Australia in 1988. Also, it is South Africa’s first ODI win while batting first against England since 2003.
South Africa’s highest total in World Cups
The South African side registered their highest total in the ODI World Cups, surpassing their previous highest of 312/9 in 40 overs against Pakistan last week at Colombo. Also, it is their third-highest first innings total in Women's ODIs.
South Africa sealed a big 125-run win in their semi-final clash against England to become the first #CWC25 finalist 💥— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2025
Watch the #ENGvSA highlights ▶️ https://t.co/qx77tv6Wfu pic.twitter.com/Ao59BNFiBz
Also, it is the second-highest total in a knockout match of the marquee tournament, behind 356/5 by Australia against England in the 2022 final.
Marizane Kapp registers best bowling figures
Kapp clocked the best bowling figures by a South African woman in the World Cups. She is just the third bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup knockout, after Anya Shrubsole (6/46 in 2017) and Sophie Ecclestone (6/36 in 2022).