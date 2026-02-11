ETV Bharat / sports

First Time In T20I World Cup! South Africa vs Afghanistan Goes Into Double Super Over With Former Emerging Triumphant

The excitement was at its peak when the climax of the second Super Over came as Rahmanullah Gurabz had smacked three sixes in a row and needed just one more hit to take the Afghan team over the finish line by scoring 24 runs. However, he got dismissed on the last ball, and South Africa finally won the match after the contest went both ways.

Hyderabad: The first match on the fifth day of the T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Afghanistan saw history books being rewritten as it went into the double super over with the former emerging triumphant. It was the first time that a T20 World Cup match went into a double Super Over. Overall, it was the fifth instance in the tournament when the match headed into a Super Over. South Africa have now won two matches in the tournament so far, while Afghanistan have suffered two defeats.

In the first Super Over, both teams posted a total of 17. Azamatullah Omarzai smacked two boundaries and a six for Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi was on the verge of defending the total, but he missed the yorker on the last ball, and Tristan Stubbs capitalised on it, hitting it for a six.

So near and yet so far

Afghanistan were presented with a challenge of chasing 188 when they came to bat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the charge with the bat, scoring 84 runs from 42 deliveries and kept them alive in the chase despite wickets falling from the other end. Afghanistan were 121/4 when he dismissed, but Rashid Khan (20) and Noor Ahmad (Not Out 15) played aggressive cameos to help them get near the target. Afghanistan needed two runs from the last three deliveries with nine wickets down and were heading for a victory. However, Fazalhaq Farooqi got dismissed, and the match went into a historical Super Over.

Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton's fifties guide South Africa to 187/6

Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61) played a key role in the South African team posting a challenging total on the scoreboard. While Quinton amassed 59 runs from 41 deliveries laced with three sixes, Rickelton racked up 61 runs from 28 deliveries, including four sixes. Marco Jansen played a cameo of 16 runs from seven deliveries with two sixes. Azmatullah Omarzai picked up three wickets for Afghanistan.