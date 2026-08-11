New South Africa Skipper To Lead On Namibia Tour; Two Players Earn Maiden Call-Ups
South Africa have announced a new-look squad for the white-ball series against Namibia starting on August 28.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa have announced a 15-member squad for the tri-series involving Namibia and Zimbabwe starting from August 28 in Windhoek. The team will then take on the hosts in a three-match ODI series. South Africa have announced a new-look squad with Bjorn Fortuin set to lead the side for the first time.
Two players get senior call-ups
Two of the players in the squad have earned their maiden call-ups. South Africa’s left-arm pacer Marco Jansen’s twin brother Duan Jansen has been given a chance after showcasing impressive performance in the domestic circuit. The 26-year-old was the leading wicket-taker for Titans with 16 scalps at an average of 18. Also, he played a knock of 61 runs in the final against DP World Lions. He was also a standout performer in the CSA T20 Challenge.
🚨Squad Announcement🚨— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 11, 2026
The South African Men’s selection panel has today announced the 15-player squad for the white-ball tour to Namibia later this month.
DP World Lions spinner Bjorn Fortuin will captain the side as the Proteas take on Namibia and Zimbabwe in a T20… pic.twitter.com/vsFeT1Vp84
All-rounder Eathan Bosch has also earned a maiden call-up in the senior team.
Three players get maiden ODI call-ups
Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann and Nqobani Mokoena have earned their maiden ODI call-ups. Esterhuizen has experience of playing five T20Is, Jordan has played one T20I while Mokoena has played three T20I matches.
Head coach Shukri Conrad on squad selection
“We’ve selected one squad for both series as we feel we have all departments well covered and it provides a great opportunity for players to build on their international caps.” South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said.
“We saw glimpses of what Connor and Nqobani can offer during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. It was unfortunate that Jordan picked up an injury in the opening match of that series, so we’re looking forward to seeing him get another opportunity at this level.” he added.
T20I tri-series schedule
- 28 August: Namibia v South Africa, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
- 29 August: South Africa v Zimbabwe, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
- 31 August: Namibia v Zimbabwe, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
- 1 September: Zimbabwe v South Africa, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
- 3 September: Namibia v Zimbabwe, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
- 4 September: Namibia v South Africa, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
- 6 September: Final TBC vs TBC, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
ODI series schedule
- 1st ODI: 9 September, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
- 2nd ODI: 11 September, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
- 3rd ODI: 13 September, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek