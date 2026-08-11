ETV Bharat / sports

New South Africa Skipper To Lead On Namibia Tour; Two Players Earn Maiden Call-Ups

Hyderabad: South Africa have announced a 15-member squad for the tri-series involving Namibia and Zimbabwe starting from August 28 in Windhoek. The team will then take on the hosts in a three-match ODI series. South Africa have announced a new-look squad with Bjorn Fortuin set to lead the side for the first time.

Two players get senior call-ups

Two of the players in the squad have earned their maiden call-ups. South Africa’s left-arm pacer Marco Jansen’s twin brother Duan Jansen has been given a chance after showcasing impressive performance in the domestic circuit. The 26-year-old was the leading wicket-taker for Titans with 16 scalps at an average of 18. Also, he played a knock of 61 runs in the final against DP World Lions. He was also a standout performer in the CSA T20 Challenge.

All-rounder Eathan Bosch has also earned a maiden call-up in the senior team.

Three players get maiden ODI call-ups