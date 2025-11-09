ETV Bharat / sports

Top-Order Batters Subjugate India A's Test Bowlers As SA-A Register Five-Wicket Win

Bengaluru: South Africa's top-order batters ran roughshod over a set of regular Test bowlers in the ranks of India A, etching a memorable five-wicket win on the fourth day of the second four-day match here on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable-looking 417, South Africa, overnight 25 for no loss, never looked daunted by the size of target, and if anything, were determined to overhaul it.

Jordan Hermann (91, 123 balls), Lesego Senokwane (77, 174b), Temba Bavuma (59, 101b), Zubayr Hamza (77, 88b) and Connor Esterhuizen (52 n.o, 54b) produced glittering fifties to power SA A to 417/5 with three overs remaining as the match went past the regular 5 pm close to complete the 90-over quota.

It was the highest run chase in the 'A' matches.

Perhaps, a no-going-back situation of needing to score 392 runs on the day to avoid a 0-2 series defeat, spurred the combative instincts inside the South African batters, and it reflected in the innings of Hermann and Senokwane.

The openers added 156 runs off 258 balls to give South Africa an ideal launching pad, and in the first session alone they scored 114 runs in just 27 overs.

At 139 for no loss at lunch, it was clear that the BCCI Centre of Excellence pitch that offered plenty of assistance to pacers had lost its sting after some heavy rolling.

But due credit should be given to Hermann and Senokwane for showing diligence to resist the experienced Indian bowlers.

Hermann, in particular, was impressive, executing some fabulous drives through the covers off pacer Akash Deep, and it would not be too long before the 23-year-old found himself in the senior South African side.

However, he would be kicking himself for spooning a return catch to Prasidh Krishna a few overs into the post-lunch session.

Senokwane departed soon, as he missed a sweep off left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey to be adjudged leg before.

The visitors were 197 for two at that stage in 53 overs. Though in a comfortable position, it was not clear whether they would push for a win, especially with two new batters in the middle.