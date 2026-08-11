ETV Bharat / sports

Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona Receive Death Threats; Police Launch Probe

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket team captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has filed a complaint with the police alleging he received several threatening letters in the past few months, including one that warned of killing him and his wife Dona Ganguly, police said on Monday

According to the police complaint filed by the Ganguly family and the personal assistant of the former Indian skipper, the latest letter was opened at the office of the Bengal cricket president on Monday. It was written entirely in English and contained explicit threats to 'eliminate' or 'finish' the cricketer and his family.

A formal written complaint has been lodged with Kolkata Police on behalf of the office of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly over alleged threatening letters sent to Sourav Ganguly, his wife Dona Ganguly, and their staff.

"We are taking the complaint seriously and have begun an investigation. We are examining the letters, their source and the courier trail to identify the person responsible," a police officer said.