Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona Receive Death Threats; Police Launch Probe
Such letters have been coming in for the past six months, family sources told ETV Bharat's Sanjay Adhikary
Published : August 11, 2026 at 7:02 AM IST
Kolkata: Former Indian cricket team captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has filed a complaint with the police alleging he received several threatening letters in the past few months, including one that warned of killing him and his wife Dona Ganguly, police said on Monday
According to the police complaint filed by the Ganguly family and the personal assistant of the former Indian skipper, the latest letter was opened at the office of the Bengal cricket president on Monday. It was written entirely in English and contained explicit threats to 'eliminate' or 'finish' the cricketer and his family.
A formal written complaint has been lodged with Kolkata Police on behalf of the office of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly over alleged threatening letters sent to Sourav Ganguly, his wife Dona Ganguly, and their staff.
"We are taking the complaint seriously and have begun an investigation. We are examining the letters, their source and the courier trail to identify the person responsible," a police officer said.
Family sources said that such letters have been coming in for the past six months. They were earlier brushed aside as notes from overzealous fans. But the repeated nature of them and the aggressive language in the most recent one prompted the family to approach the police.
A formal written complaint has now been lodged at Thakurpukur Police Station. The state government’s security department has also been alerted and asked to take immediate steps. Sourav is currently provided with 'Y-category' security.
His security cover was downgraded from 'Z-category' to 'Y-category' after the BJP-led government assumed power; the state government made this decision following a reassessment of his security arrangements and an analysis of the threat level. However, in light of this incident, many of his fans and followers are calling for a review of the necessity to reassess his security arrangements.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the threatening letters sent to Sourav's address were sent under the name Arun Kumar, a resident of Belgharia. Investigators are thoroughly examining whether this person is actually involved in the incident or if someone else is misusing his name to threaten Sourav and his family.
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