Sourav Ganguly, Kevin Pietersen And Anjum Chopra Get Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
The International Cricket Council inducted the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly, into the Hall of Fame.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council inducted three former cricketers into the Hall of Fame. Former Indian men’s captain Sourav Ganguly, former women's skipper Anjum Chopra and former England captain Kevin Pietersen. The trio received the honour in a glittering ceremony in Edinburgh.
“I am delighted to welcome the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame, a tribute to the extraordinary individuals whose achievements have contributed greatly to our sport,” Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said.
“This year’s inductees represent the highest standards of excellence, and each one of them has earned the admiration of fans around the world.” Shah lauded them for their achievements.
𝘼 𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 ✨— ICC (@ICC) July 12, 2026
ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented the ICC Hall of Fame honours to Kevin Pietersen and Anjum Chopra in Edinburgh 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tlcfTpNQma
“Sourav, Anjum and Kevin have all led their national teams with pride, and I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the ICC for this richly deserved honour. Their place in the ICC Hall of Fame ensures their achievements will be celebrated for generations to come, standing alongside the game’s greatest figures,” Shah added in a release issued by the ICC.
Ganguly, considered to be one of the best captains, has played a total of 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. He made his Test debut against England in 1996. He has amassed 7212 runs at an average of 42.17 in Tests and 11,363 at 41.02 in ODIs.
I am delighted to welcome the latest inductees into the @ICC Hall of Fame, a tribute to the extraordinary individuals whose achievements have contributed greatly to our sport. @SGanguly99, @chopraanjum and @KP24 have all led their national teams with pride, and I would like to… pic.twitter.com/spGHYLvHWO— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 12, 2026
Under Ganguly’s captaincy, India won the NatWest Series in England in 2002 and were also the joint winners of the Champions Trophy. In 2003, he led the team to the final of the ODI World Cup.
"To have my name included among cricket's greatest players will remain one of my most cherished moments. Representing India and playing along with several greats of the game has been a privilege, and to now be recognised in this way is truly special. This game has given me a lot, and I hope to continue to serve the game in the years to come,” Ganguly said after receiving the accolade.
Pietersen featured in 104 Tests, scoring 8181 runs at 47.28 while playing for England. Known for his switch hit, he scored 4440 runs in 136 ODIs.
"It is the highest recognition a cricketer can receive, and I know it will take some time for it to fully sink in. I feel privileged to have played across all three formats of the game, and I look back on my career with immense pride and satisfaction,” he said.
Chopra, a left-hand batter who has captained India in all three formats, made her international debut in 1995. She was the first Indian woman to reach 1000 ODI runs and also the first to play 100 ODIs.
"As a kid growing up in a sporting household, I had heard stories of cricketing greats and momentous achievements. A dream to play for India got instilled very early on. I was encouraged to think big by my parents, teachers and coaches who have always been there to support me during tough times,” Chopra stated.