ETV Bharat / sports

Sourav Ganguly, Kevin Pietersen And Anjum Chopra Get Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council inducted three former cricketers into the Hall of Fame. Former Indian men’s captain Sourav Ganguly, former women's skipper Anjum Chopra and former England captain Kevin Pietersen. The trio received the honour in a glittering ceremony in Edinburgh.

“I am delighted to welcome the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame, a tribute to the extraordinary individuals whose achievements have contributed greatly to our sport,” Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said.

“This year’s inductees represent the highest standards of excellence, and each one of them has earned the admiration of fans around the world.” Shah lauded them for their achievements.

“Sourav, Anjum and Kevin have all led their national teams with pride, and I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the ICC for this richly deserved honour. Their place in the ICC Hall of Fame ensures their achievements will be celebrated for generations to come, standing alongside the game’s greatest figures,” Shah added in a release issued by the ICC.

Ganguly, considered to be one of the best captains, has played a total of 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. He made his Test debut against England in 1996. He has amassed 7212 runs at an average of 42.17 in Tests and 11,363 at 41.02 in ODIs.